Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek appears to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as there is a 'very realistic possibility' of him heading to AC Milan, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' head coach earlier this week, will be handed the opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings from the squad he has inherited when the transfer window reopens.

Chelsea transfer news - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to talkSPORT, Loftus-Cheek has already entered advanced negotiations with AC Milan and is willing to take a pay cut in order to seal a move to the San Siro.

The report suggests the England international is among five homegrown players - which also includes Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, and Callum Hudson-Odoi - that Chelsea are willing to sell ahead of next season.

Respected Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners and AC Milan will schedule further meetings as they look to wrap up a deal for Loftus-Cheek, who could become the first casualty of the Pochettino era.

The Serie A giants are long-term admirers of the midfielder, having enquired about his availability last summer before deciding against heading to the negotiating table.

But AC Milan are not the only side looking to lure Loftus-Cheek to Italy as he has also attracted interest from Lazio, along with a host of Premier League clubs.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Loftus-Cheek?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea are looking to sanction a number of departures as they aim to slim down their squad.

The journalist believes there is a strong chance of Loftus-Cheek heading onto pastures new by linking up with AC Milan, while Mount could also be among the capital club's current crop of players to wave goodbye.

When asked whether Pochettino will be looking to strengthen his options in the transfer market, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "More important than that is creating a manageable squad size, and that will require several players to exit.

"Loftus-Cheek to Milan is a very realistic possibility. Mason Mount could easily leave and that is likely to be clearer over the coming weeks."

Would Loftus-Cheek benefit from a move to AC Milan?

Loftus-Cheek was restricted to just 1,912 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Transfermarkt, as he failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

At this stage of his career, more frequent opportunities are needed, and Fikayo Tomori's £25million switch from Chelsea to AC Milan shows heading to Serie A would be an exciting challenge.

The central defender helped the Rossoneri to clinch the Italian top flight title in the 2021/22 season, which allowed him to lift the first piece of silverware in his senior career.

It is understood that Loftus-Cheek has been in contact with his former Chelsea teammate, who has encouraged him to head to the San Siro.

The 27-year-old's £150,000-per-week contract is due to expire in 12 months, so moving into new surroundings would give him some much-needed stability.