Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'will definitely leave' Stamford Bridge and is eyeing a return to Barcelona, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker joined the Blues in September, completing a £10million switch which also saw Marcos Alonso head in the opposite direction to Camp Nou, but he has struggled to secure regular game-time.

Chelsea transfer news - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Spanish sources, Aubameyang has opened discussions with Chelsea after setting his sights on terminating his contract.

The report suggests the striker is keen to head back to Barcelona, having remained in contact with head coach Xavi and numerous teammates, but his current employers are unwilling to rip up his deal.

Aubameyang, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his £160,000-per-week agreement, has also gained interest from elsewhere in recent months.

The former Arsenal man snubbed a move to Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC shortly after the January window slammed shut, while Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have been keeping tabs on his situation.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT there is no doubt that Aubameyang will leave Chelsea in the summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Aubameyang?

Jacobs is certain that Aubameyang will be among the names to head through the Chelsea exit door in the coming months.

The respected journalist understands that the Gabon international's heart is set on sealing a return to Barcelona.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will definitely leave and would love to return to Barcelona.

"There's a lot of moving parts to anything that Barcelona do, so we'll have to wait and see on that one, but he will definitely leave Chelsea."

Why has Aubameyang struggled at Chelsea?

There were high hopes for Aubameyang as, according to Transfermarkt, he had scored 79 goals and registered a further 17 assists when he played under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

But, just days after the 33-year-old's arrival at Chelsea, the German was sacked by co-owner Todd Boehly, and he failed to win over Graham Potter.

Aubameyang was only handed 789 minutes of action during the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief's reign, while he was also excluded from the Blues' squad for the Champions League knockout stage.

Opportunities have still been hard to come by since Frank Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Aubameyang has been left out of the matchday squad regularly, so it is clear that he needs to move onto pastures new in the summer.