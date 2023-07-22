Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could struggle to tempt Ian Maatsen into sealing another loan move away from Stamford Bridge for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Blues' new head coach in May, Pochettino is in the process of freshening up the squad he inherited ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

Chelsea transfer news - Ian Maatsen

According to The Guardian, West Ham United could look to test Chelsea's resolve over Maatsen after he has been added to a list of targets put together by Hammers technical director Tim Steidten.

The report suggests Pochettino has not made a final decision over whether the 21-year-old's future lies at Stamford Bridge, but the Hammers are circling as Aaron Cresswell is in talks to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Maatsen spent last season on loan with Burnley, where he played a key role in winning the Championship title after racking up 10 goal contributions in 42 appearances.

The Dutchman's form has resulted in the Clarets wanting to seal a permanent deal, but Chelsea are seeking in excess of £20million.

Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Maatsen's signature as well, with the City Ground-based outfit mulling over whether to lodge a £15million bid.

There is uncertainty over where the former PSV Eindhoven youngster's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £11,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen has given Pochettino food for thought after getting Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States underway by finding the back of the net twice in a 5-0 victory over Wrexham.

But the left-back has been restricted to just one competitive outing for the west Londoners, with that coming in a Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town in 2019.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Maatsen?

Jacobs believes Maatsen will find it difficult to secure regular game-time in Chelsea's first-team despite making an encouraging start to pre-season.

The journalist feels the Netherlands under-21 international could be more interested in sealing his permanent departure from west London instead of heading out on another loan if it is clear there is no pathway into Pochettino's plans.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Maatsen is in an interesting position because it's hard to see the game-time that he's going to get, but he did impress in the opening pre-season win over Wrexham.

"He was given freedom to attack and he scored two goals. Now we have to understand whether Chelsea see a way of integrating him or, alternatively, loaning him out.

"But once you've done one loan, players like Maatsen - if they know they're not going to be part of the first-team plans - are going to be more open to a permanent move."

What's next for Chelsea?

Maatsen is not the only Chelsea man to be linked with a move to West Ham as, according to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Conor Gallagher could also be on his way to the London Stadium.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter suggests the England international, who made 45 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, is interested in linking up with the Hammers after positive discussions have been held.

But Chelsea have attempted to fend off interest from last season's Europa Conference League winners and Tottenham Hotspur by slapping a £40million price tag on Gallagher.

The central midfielder's suitors are not restricted to the Premier League as Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have enquired about his availability as well.