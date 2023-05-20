Chelsea star Edouard Mendy is 'seeking resolution over his future' and could seal a summer exit from Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeper has been on the Blues' books since completing a £22million switch from French side Rennes in September 2020, but there are serious doubts over whether he will remain in west London beyond the end of the campaign.

Chelsea transfer news - Edouard Mendy

According to The Mail on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino will prioritise signing a new goalkeeper when he is installed as Chelsea's new boss.

The report suggests key decision-makers behind the scenes, including co-owner Todd Boehly, have already been working with the Argentinian on player recruitment ahead of his appointment being announced.

It comes after it had already emerged that Mendy could be among a number of big-name stars to leave Chelsea during the upcoming transfer window as they look to reduce their wage bill.

The Blues had initially been looking to keep the Senegal international on board as they opened discussions over a new contract, but both parties did not come close to reaching an agreement.

Mendy's current deal, which is worth £55,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and there is growing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

What has Dean Jones said about Mendy?

Mendy was handed a rare start by caretaker manager Frank Lampard when Chelsea were made to settle for a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest last weekend.

But Jones understands that the capital club are still speaking to various clubs as they look to discover who is interested in taking the 31-year-old off their hands in the coming months.

The respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's good that Mendy has got an outing, but the fact is that Mendy is seeking resolution over his future in the summer.

"As part of that, they are starting to sound out other clubs to see who might be interested."

Should Chelsea sell Mendy in the summer?

It seems that the Chelsea fanbase have lost confidence in Mendy as, according to The Athletic, he was subjected to ironic cheers when he caught or punched a cross after making an error which led to Taiwo Awoniyi handing Forest an early lead at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 6 ft 4 former Rennes man was only handed a 5.5 match rating by Sofascore, having failed to make a single save and been guilty of the mistake which led to the opener.

Mendy has kept 49 clean sheets in 105 appearances for Chelsea, which is a positive record, but he has been on the periphery for the majority of the campaign.

Although he has enjoyed success in west London, clinching three trophies, now is the right time to part ways after contract negotiations have not reached a resolution.