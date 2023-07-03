Chelsea star Christian Pulisic may 'need to find a new challenge' and is more likely than Conor Gallagher to leave Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Blues' new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make his mark in west London by freshening up the squad he inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - Christian Pulisic

According to the Evening Standard, Pulisic would prefer to seal a move to AC Milan after the Italian giants and Ligue 1 outfit Lyon have tested Chelsea's resolve by lodging bids.

The report suggests the United States international is ready to bring the curtain down on his Blues career, but a switch to the San Siro may not be on the cards.

That is because AC Milan's £12million verbal offer falls substantially short of the amount Lyon are willing to fork out for Pulisic, who has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A side.

Lyon have tabled a written proposal worth close to £22million, while a meaningful sell-on clause is still being negotiated with Chelsea.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pulisic will look to move onto pastures new if Pochettino makes it clear he does not feature in his plans.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Pulisic?

Although Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Newcastle United looking to reach a loan agreement, Sheth believes Pulisic is more likely to depart.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the winger has already made his intentions clear and could reignite his career elsewhere.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Pulisic looks probably the strongest, of him and Gallagher, to leave Chelsea.

"He's actually come out and said it hasn't worked out for him, particularly last season. Maybe he will need to find a new challenge."

Should Chelsea sell Pulisic ahead of the new season?

The 2022/23 campaign was forgettable for Pulisic, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he was only handed 812 minutes of Premier League action.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old would have been hoping to become one of the first names on the team-sheet when he completed a £57.6million switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

But it has not worked out for Pulisic, despite racking up 47 goal contributions over the course of 145 appearances, in west London.

Considering the American has entered the final 12 months of his £150,000-per-week contract, it would make business sense for Chelsea to cash in before the summer transfer window slams shut.

AC Milan and Lyon have already shown they are keen on Pulisic, who has been described as 'fantastic' by former boss Frank Lampard, meaning Blues co-owner Todd Boehly needs to turn his attentions towards getting the best possible price.