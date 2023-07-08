Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Matheus Franca as the Flamengo star is 'really excited' about the possibility of heading to Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have already joined the Blues since the summer window opened for business, completing moves worth £53million and £32million respectively, but boss Mauricio Pochettino is seeking further reinforcements.

Chelsea transfer news - Matheus Franca

According to MailOnline, Chelsea have set their sights on making Franca their latest acquisition by attempting to strike a £25million deal with Flamengo.

The report suggests the teenager has caught the eye of numerous European clubs after enjoying a breakout season - with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham United previously being linked - and the Blues are looking to pounce.

It is understood that Chelsea have scheduled a meeting with Flamengo this week, as they look to reach an agreement over a fee, while Franca has already confirmed that he is keen on sealing the switch.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners are looking to up the ante in their pursuit over the course of the coming days, having seen Newcastle fail with a £17million bid a matter of months ago.

The Magpies' proposal led to Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz issuing a hands-off warning and insisting that Franca was not for sale, according to reporter Vene Casagrande via HITC, but Chelsea are preparing to test the Brazilian giants' resolve.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Franca?

Romano understands that Franca is highly-rated by the likes of Pochettino and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly as they prepare to make their move.

The transfer expert is aware that the attacking midfielder is eager to swap his homeland of Brazil for Premier League action, potentially boosting the Blues' chances of getting the deal over the line.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Matheus Franca is really appreciated. He is a player that they have been following for a long time.

"I can mention that the player will be really excited about the possibility of joining Chelsea."

Would Franca be a good signing for Chelsea?

Franca has wasted no time in making his mark since breaking into Flamengo's first-team, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting that he has found the back of the net nine times in his first 53 appearances.

Chelsea have been scouring the market for some of the world's top young talent in recent years, particularly since Boehly completed a takeover of the club for £4.25billion just over 13 months ago.

The likes of Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka have been among those to seal moves to Stamford Bridge, for £29million and £20million respectively, and Franca would certainly fit into the same category of being an up-and-coming gem.

Sofascore data shows that the 19-year-old is capable of causing defenders problems as he has been averaging 2.1 shots per game in the Brazilian top flight this season.

Franca has also got his hands on some of South America's biggest prizes, including the Copa Libertadores, so he would head to Chelsea with a winning mentality if they can tempt Flamengo into sanctioning his exit.