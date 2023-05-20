Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be among 'many outgoings' from Stamford Bridge if suitable offers are lodged, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover of the club last year, but incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino will now have to trim the squad he inherits from caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea transfer news - Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic has worked his way onto the radar of newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli after growing frustrated at a lack of game-time at Chelsea.

The report suggests the United States international has been made available by the Blues, with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus also making tentative enquiries ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Chelsea are eager to cash-in on Pulisic as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which is worth £150,000-per-week.

It has emerged that Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the season, will make a decision on his future after holding talks with Pochettino.

The winger is in a similar contractual situation to Pulisic, as his £120,000-per-week deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi?

Romano understands that Chelsea will make a decision over whether to sell Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi after receiving bids for the duo.

But the respected journalist is confident that there will be a number of big-names leaving Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "For players like Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi, I think it will depend on the proposals.

"Chelsea will try to get the best proposals for these players, and then they will make a final decision. The same will happen with other players.

"I think there will be a big change for Chelsea in terms of the number of players. They know they can't continue with the number of players they currently have in the squad, so I think there could be many, many outgoings this summer."

Who else could leave Chelsea in the summer?

According to the Evening Standard, at least 10 players are considering their future after what has been an underwhelming campaign for Chelsea.

The report suggests some big-name stars have already told their representatives to sound out potential new clubs, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Edouard Mendy, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech potentially sealing departures.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are locked in talks over a move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is keen to complete a switch to the San Siro.

Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic could also head through the exit door as Chelsea look to reduce the wage bill.