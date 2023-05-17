Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to be looking back on his move to Stamford Bridge with 'some regret' after Napoli clinched the Serie A title, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The central defender joined from the Italian giants last summer, but there are question marks over where his long-term future lies after failing to make a telling impact with the Blues.

Chelsea transfer news - Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Koulibaly is unhappy at Chelsea and already looking to seal a move away from west London less than 12 months on from his arrival.

The report suggests Juventus are interested in offering the 31-year-old a route back to Serie A, although an offer would come in the form of a loan and not include an option to make the switch permanent.

Chelsea forked out £33million to prise Koulibaly away from Napoli last July, but two managerial changes has resulted in Frank Lampard being placed in charge until the end of a season to forget.

However, the Senegal international's summer departure from Stamford Bridge is not a foregone conclusion as his £300,000-per-week contract has more than three years to run, leaving the Blues in a strong negotiating position.

What has Dean Jones said about Koulibaly?

Jones believes Koulibaly will be wishing he remained with Napoli after seeing his former employers clinch the Italian top flight title.

The respected journalist feels the move to Chelsea has not paid off for the club or Koulibaly despite the switch looking good on paper.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "You look at Koulibaly walking out of Napoli at the start of this season to join Chelsea and it looks like a great move in terms of status and size of the project.

"But Koulibaly is probably looking back on it with at least some regret now, given what they've done since he left.

"I think that you just have to remember that sometimes in the Premier League we get a little bit wrapped up in the fact that this is the only place anybody wants to come. But of all the other places in Europe that you could be right now, Napoli is a good place to be."

Should Chelsea sell Koulibaly in the summer?

Although Sofascore data shows that Koulibaly has been averaging 3.2 clearances, 2.0 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per Premier League outing, he has not been able to inspire Chelsea to silverware.

The Blues are on course to finish the campaign in the bottom half of the table during Todd Boehly's first season at the helm, following his £4.25billion takeover last year, and Koulibaly's arrival has not gone to plan.

A hamstring injury has resulted in him missing the last five top flight fixtures, while he has been restricted to just 31 appearances in all competitions.

If Chelsea are offered a fee worth close to the £33million they spent on Koulibaly, they should seriously consider accepting the bid.