Chelsea are 'close' to completing the signing of Nicolas Jackson, with the Villarreal frontman being seen as a viable first-choice option at Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already sewn up the £53million acquisition of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of welcoming another youthful talent to west London.

Chelsea transfer news - Nicolas Jackson

According to Sky Sports, Jackson has completed his medical ahead of rubber-stamping his summer switch to Chelsea.

The report suggests the final details on an eight-year deal are being finalised after activating the release clause written into the Senegal international's Villarreal contract, which is worth just over £30million.

It is understood that Chelsea reached an agreement with Jackson's current employers this week, with the Blues preparing to pay the fee in instalments.

The 22-year-old has been coveted by a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks as Tottenham Hotspur pinpointed him as a summer target, West Ham United were circling, and he has been tracked by Aston Villa and Everton.

But Chelsea appear to have won the race for Jackson's signature, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently telling GIVEMESPORT the deal is 'very close' to being completed.

What has Dean Jones said about Jackson?

Jones understands Jackson is on the verge of being unveiled as Chelsea's latest signing, but he has doubts over whether he is capable of firing Pochettino's side back into the Champions League.

The respected journalist believes the Blues are showing bravery after deciding the former CD Mirandes man has the ability to establish himself as the club's new first-choice striker.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Nicolas Jackson is close to being concluded and all information coming out of Chelsea is that he is seen as a centre forward for next season.

"You have to assess this fairly and question whether he really has the ability to be the leading frontman of a club striving to get back into the Champions League scene. To me, he is not going to deliver enough goals to be that player yet.

"This is where Chelsea are at the moment, losing experienced players of Premier League calibre and constantly looking for great prospects but with no guarantee that the immediate future at the club is improved. It’s brave."

Is Jackson capable of being Chelsea's first-choice striker?

Considering Jackson has only found the back of the net 21 times during the early stages of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt, Chelsea will be taking a risk if they opt against targeting another attacker before the summer window slams shut.

However, he finished the La Liga campaign in inspired form, scoring nine goals in Villarreal's final eight fixtures.

Sofascore data shows that Jackson got his name on the scoresheet every 134 minutes in the Spanish top flight last term, highlighting that he is capable of terrorising defenders.

As a result, it seems Villarreal's talisman, whose contract is worth less than £9,000-per-week, is preparing to head to Chelsea after a breakthrough season.

But WhoScored only handed Jackson an average match rating of 6.87 for his performances, so Chelsea ought to set their sights on adding further firepower to the squad.