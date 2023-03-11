Chelsea will be 'willing to listen to offers' for Stamford Bridge academy graduates Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Blues booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by overcoming Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, Graham Potter's side are still at risk of missing out on qualification for Europe's elite club competition due to their Premier League position.

Chelsea transfer news - Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher

According to The Telegraph, there are serious doubts over whether Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek have a long-term future at Chelsea.

The report suggests the west Londoners have set their sights on selling fringe players who have come through the youth ranks as they look to raise funds after spending big in the last two transfer windows.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Hudson-Odoi after signing the winger on a season-long loan last summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly would cause a backlash by offloading some of the capital club's homegrown talent.

Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and Gallagher are currently on contracts worth a combined £340,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge.

What has Simon Phillips said about the quartet?

Phillips believes Chelsea will be open to selling Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and Gallagher when the transfer window reopens for business.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "There are many players with question marks over their heads at Chelsea. Particularly, you've got to look at academy-bred players, in this instance.

"They're not all on huge wages, but they can be sold for profit because they didn't cost anything to buy in the first place coming through the academy.

"You've got players like Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and Gallagher, who could all go this summer for that reason.

"They're all squad players at the moment and they'll be looking to play more football. Chelsea are certainly going to be willing to listen to offers for those players, purely from a financial perspective.

"They're all on short-term contracts - I think 2025 is the max for those players that I've just listed - so there are going to be decisions to make there and I believe that at least three of them could probably end up going in the summer."

Who could Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and Gallagher join?

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, a move to Serie A could be on the cards for Chalobah after attracting a number of suitors.

The report suggests Inter Milan and Roma are among the central defender's admirers, while Chelsea value him at £18million.

Loftus-Cheek also has a queue of clubs interested in acquiring his services, although AC Milan have not initiated contact at this stage.

Gallagher, meanwhile, has a host of Premier League sides eager to strike a deal, including Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

The route out of Chelsea is less clear for Hudson-Odoi, who has made 126 appearances for the club, if Leverkusen opt against looking to keep him permanently.