Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold discussions with Romelu Lukaku, whose Stamford Bridge future could be decided 'this week', transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgium international has returned to west London after enjoying a season-long loan with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to MailOnline, Lukaku is expected to tell Chelsea he wants to move onto pastures new despite the club being prepared to keep him on board for next season.

The report suggests the former Manchester United man has intimated he is eager to seal a permanent return to Inter, which could lead the Blues to seeking a replacement.

A move to Saudi Arabia could also be on the cards as it is understood that Lukaku held discussions with Al Hilal earlier this week, where a two-year contract worth £21.5million-per-season was put on the table, but Chelsea are seeking upwards of £43million.

The west Londoners do not necessarily need to lower their financial expectations as the 30-year-old's £350,000-per-week deal is due to run until the summer of 2026, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino will be keen to assess his squad and he could offer Lukaku a route back into the first-team picture.

What has Dean Jones said about Lukaku?

Jones believes it will become clearer in the coming days over whether Lukaku has a future at Chelsea as he is set to hold discussions with Pochettino.

The transfer insider feels the striker, who missed a gilt-edged chance as Inter suffered Champions League final heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, will return to Inter if they put a proposal forward.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Let's wait and see. This week, we should get more indication of where Chelsea sit with Lukaku.

"They're not going to judge him on one miss in a Champions League final. Pochettino is obviously one of the good guys in football, and you can have a very clear conversation with him about what he sees for him. But, if they want him back, I think Lukaku will go."

Should Chelsea sell Lukaku this summer?

Lukaku became Chelsea's club-record signing when, according to Sky Sports, they parted with £97.5million to acquire his services close to two years ago.

But the big-money move did not pay off as, ahead of sealing a loan switch to Inter, he only scored 15 goals in 44 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

Although then-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel initially described Lukaku as 'world-class', the west Londoners would have been expecting more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

The ex-Everton frontman showed flashes of what he can produce in the Champions League, with Sofascore data highlighting he averaged a goal every 60 minutes last term.

But Chelsea need to sell players to balance the books and keep within financial fair play regulations, so Lukaku should be offloaded if a lucrative bid is put forward.