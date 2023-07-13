Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku may head to an alternative destination instead of Inter Milan as he looks to seal his Stamford Bridge exit during a 'key week', transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker, who cost the Blues £97.5million when he made his return to west London less than two years ago, may not be among new head coach Mauricio Pochettino's options on the opening day of the upcoming season as he is being heavily linked with a move away.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are in ongoing negotiations with Inter after the Serie A giants have shown a willingness to pay £25million, plus bonuses, for Lukaku.

The report suggests the Nerazzurri have refused to give up in their pursuit of the Belgium international, who spent last term on loan at the San Siro, but they are still some way short of his £40million price tag after already failing with an initial proposal.

Lukaku did not return to Chelsea's Cobham training ground for pre-season on Wednesday, as originally planned, as it was mutually agreed that he should be sold.

The 30-year-old is also wanted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders and has rejected a £45million-per-season contract offer from Al Hilal due to his desire to head back to Inter.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lukaku has held initial talks with Juventus as well, while there is further interest from Qatar.

What has Dean Jones said about Lukaku?

Jones understands that Lukaku, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, is still fully focused on returning to Inter despite attracting widespread interest ahead of his potential exit.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the £350,000-per-week man's head being turned by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think we all know that Lukaku's main objective is to go back to Inter Milan. That's what he wants.

"But, on top of that offer, he's now got the fact that the Saudis keep coming back offering shed loads of money to go and take that challenge.

"I'm told, clearly, that Lukaku doesn't want to just move there at this stage. He is still ambitious and he really does enjoy his life in Milan. But, obviously, if the offers keep coming, your head's going to eventually turn.

"It is a key week for the Lukaku transfer and Chelsea certainly would like the scenario cleaned up as quickly as possible. We've seen, already, that they do like giving players to the Saudis when they can because they know that they get top money."

Who else is being linked with a Chelsea exit?

According to 90min, Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Levi Colwill just a matter of days after he tasted Under-21 European Championships glory with England.

The report suggests that the Merseyside outfit are confident of being able to tempt the centre-back, who made 22 appearances while on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion last term, away from Chelsea.

But the west Londoners are eager to hold onto Colwill and have offered a new contract after already fending off a £40million bid from Brighton.

Another central defender who could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge is Trevoh Chalobah, with Chelsea being open to offers.

Inter have been in discussions with the 24-year-old's representatives over a potential move to Italy, but the Blues value him at £25million.