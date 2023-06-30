Chelsea could make a 'good potential investment' by ensuring Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga heads to Stamford Bridge instead of a Premier League rival, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is looking forward to his first season in the Blues' dugout after being appointed as the west Londoners' new head coach in May, is seeking further reinforcements in the transfer market.

Chelsea transfer news - Gabri Veiga

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have identified Veiga as a potential replacement for Manchester United-bound Mason Mount.

The report suggests the Blues have been holding internal discussions over who could fill the void left by their academy graduate, who is on the cusp of sealing a switch to Old Trafford after a £60million deal was agreed earlier this week, while a continued clear-out has resulted in having the cash to buy an attacking midfielder.

It is understood that Celta Vigo are seeking £35million for Veiga, and Chelsea will up the ante in their pursuit after Mount's departure is rubber-stamped.

The 21-year-old has a number of Premier League options as Manchester City and Liverpool have also shown an interest ahead of the upcoming season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Veiga is not a prominent target for Chelsea, with Pochettino currently focusing on alternative options.

What has Paul Brown said about Veiga?

Brown believes Veiga fits the bill after Chelsea have set their sights on acquiring youthful talent with a significant sell-on value.

The respected journalist feels the Spain under-21 international could be a shrewd addition to Pochettino's squad.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He is in the right age bracket and they are trying to reduce the age of the squad by buying players who they think will at least generate money for them at some point if they don't come off.

"As a 21-year-old, I think that it's a smart play if they were to get him, financially. He may not be ready to do big things for the club straightaway in the Premier League, but I can see why that would be a good potential investment for the club."

Could Veiga be the perfect replacement for Mount?

According to FBref, Veiga averaged a significantly higher number of goals and assists per 90 minutes than Mount last season.

While that could lead some to suggest the Celta Vigo man would be an upgrade on the England international, the £80,000-per-week man has been a constant threat in a Chelsea shirt.

Mount has racked up 70 goal contributions over the course of his Stamford Bridge career, highlighting that he is set to leave a major void in the Blues' squad.

But Veiga has plenty of potential and Sofascore data shows he got his name on the scoresheet every 211 minutes during the 2022/23 La Liga campaign.

WhoScored ranked the Spaniard as Celta Vigo's third-best performer last term, so he would certainly be an exciting signing for Chelsea.