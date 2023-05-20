Chelsea would be making a 'foolish' mistake if they lure Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane to Stamford Bridge as one of Mauricio Pochettino's first signings, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are set to confirm the appointment of Pochettino as their new head coach in the coming days, although he will only take over from caretaker manager Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

Chelsea transfer news - Sadio Mane

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are planning to submit a proposal as they look to tempt Mane back to the Premier League.

The report suggests Pochettino is keen to make the winger, who is eager to return to England, his first addition to the squad he inherits in the summer.

Mane only joined six-time Champions League winners Bayern last year, in a deal worth up to £35million, after a trophy-laden spell with Liverpool.

But it appears that a move away from the Allianz Arena is on the cards less than 12 months later as he is likely to be made available for transfer during the upcoming window.

However, Bayern are in a strong negotiating position as Mane's £306,000-per-week contract still has more than two years to run.

What has Paul Brown said about Mane?

Brown has warned that Chelsea should resist the temptation to offer Mane a route back to the Premier League.

The respected journalist feels the west Londoners are already well-stocked in the wide areas of the pitch and adding another big-money man would be an error of judgement.

When asked whether Chelsea should make a move for Mane, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be a very foolish thing to do.

"Chelsea have enough wingers to fill out three teams, let alone one, and to add another one who is 31 is a pretty ridiculous idea, in my view."

Would Mane be a good signing for Chelsea?

There is no doubt that Mane is a serious talent as Transfermarkt data shows he scored 111 goals and contributed a further 47 assists over the course of his Premier League career with Liverpool and Southampton.

He has also found the back of the net 12 times in a Bayern shirt this season, despite failing to truly nail down a starting berth and being made to settle for less than 20 Bundesliga starts.

But Mane would seek a significant salary at Chelsea and the Blues already have an abundance of talent - including January arrivals Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke - who can play in his favoured position.

With that being the case, it would not make business sense for co-owner Todd Boehly to splash the cash on Mane in the coming months.