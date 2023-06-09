Chelsea star Conor Gallagher 'does not want to leave' Stamford Bridge and could join a London rival if he is forced through the exit door, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who will officially take charge on July 1 after being appointed as the Blues' new head coach last month, will be handed the opportunity to freshen up his squad during the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

According to FootballTransfers, Gallagher has been identified as a West Ham United target as the east Londoners prepare for life without Declan Rice.

The report suggests Hammers boss David Moyes will be given more responsibility with recruitment heading into next season, and the Chelsea academy product - along with Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay - is being eyed as a potential arrival.

But West Ham are not the only Premier League side looking to lure Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge as Newcastle United are also in the hunt for his signature.

It is understood that the 23-year-old is valued at £40million and among five homegrown players - which also includes Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi - who Chelsea are willing to sell.

But respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher could be 'perfect' for Pochettino's style of play.

What has Dean Jones said about Gallagher?

Jones understands that Gallagher is keen to remain at Chelsea and snub a move away from his boyhood club.

However, the reliable journalist is aware that the England international would prefer to remain in the capital if he is told to depart the Blues.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Conor Gallagher does not really want to leave Chelsea, and I still think it's unlikely that he will go to Newcastle.

"If Gallagher was forced to consider options away from Chelsea, I'm told that it's unlikely he would want to move away from London."

Should Chelsea sell Gallagher this summer?

Gallagher was only able to get his name on the scoresheet three times and register one assist in 45 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

Pochettino will be hoping for better end product, but the central midfielder has previously shown that he is capable of being more potent after notching 13 goal contributions during a season-long loan with Crystal Palace.

WhoScored ranked Gallagher as Chelsea's 19th-best performer in the Premier League last term, having been handed an average match rating of 6.54, and it would make business sense to cash in.

The central midfielder has two years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, meaning the upcoming transfer window would be the ideal time to find a buyer as the west Londoners could recoup his full value rather than having to lower their expectations the closer he gets to running down the deal.

Pochettino should look to sell Gallagher, who has made 99 appearances in the Premier League, and use the transfer market to bring in an upgrade.