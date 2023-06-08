Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge despite being 'admired' by key personnel behind the scenes, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of officially moving into the dugout on July 1, having been appointed as the Blues' head coach last month, Mauricio Pochettino will be making plans for the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Trevoh Chalobah

According to Football Insider, Inter Milan have upped the ante in their pursuit of Chalobah by heading to Chelsea to register their interest.

The report suggests the Blues' academy graduate is keen to hold discussions with the Serie A giants, if given permission by the club, after he was also the subject of enquiries during the January transfer window.

It is understood that Chalobah is among five homegrown players - which also includes Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi - that Chelsea are willing to sell.

With that being the case, Inter have been in contact with the defender's representatives on a daily basis as they attempt to gauge whether a move to the San Siro could be on the cards.

But Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position as Chalobah's contract, which is worth £50,000-per-week, still has five years to run.

What has Dean Jones said about Chalobah?

Jones believes Chalobah is at risk of being sold by Chelsea despite key officials, such as Boehly, rating him highly.

The respected journalist is aware that the Blues feel the 23-year-old is capable of being a success in the Premier League, but he could still be among the first casualties of the Pochettino era.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He would be one of the names that I'd have on a list of potential exits, for sure.

"But I think that there are definitely people within the club that still admire him and think he is capable of playing at this level."

Should Chelsea sell Chalobah this summer?

Chalobah has shown huge potential since breaking through the Chelsea ranks, with Sofascore data highlighting that he averaged 2.2 clearances, 1.2 tackles and one interception per Premier League outing during the 2022/23 season.

He also made 33 senior appearances as the Blues struggled, finishing in the bottom half of the table and missing out on European qualification.

But Chalobah may find it difficult to nail down a regular starting berth with the likes of Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana, who joined in a deal worth up to £75million last year, in the squad.

Benoit Badiashile, who completed a £35million switch in January, and £295,000-per-week man Kalidou Koulibaly are providing even more competition for the England under-21 international.

With that being the case, it would make sense for Chelsea to cash in on Chalobah, who has made 63 appearances for the west Londoners, if a suitable offer is lodged.