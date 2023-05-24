Chelsea will find it 'hard to replace' Mateo Kovacic if he seals a summer move away from Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues, who are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, will be handed an opportunity to freshen up their squad during the upcoming window.

Chelsea transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

According to The Sun, Kovacic has worked his way onto newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City's radar ahead of potentially walking away from Chelsea.

The report suggests Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola has been running the rule over the Croatia international, who would command a £50million fee.

It is understood that AC Milan are also keen to offer Kovacic a route back to the San Siro, having previously featured for Inter, but a move would only be possible with Champions League qualification.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a 'concrete possibility' of the central midfielder leaving Chelsea this summer, with Bundesliga sides also keeping tabs on his situation.

Kovacic is set to enter the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, leaving the Blues in a tough negotiating position.

What has Dean Jones said about Kovacic?

Jones believes it is understandable for Chelsea to be seeking up to £50million for Kovacic despite his contractual situation.

The respected journalist feels the west Londoners will find it difficult to dip into the transfer market and find a midfielder of a similar calibre.

When questioned on Kovacic's price tag, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I can see why they would set their stall out at £50million.

"You look at what Kovacic adds to that Chelsea midfield, and it tells you that they also don't really want to lose him. He's got an element to his play that Chelsea are going to find hard to replace."

Should Chelsea sell Kovacic in the summer?

Although Kovacic has not enjoyed the best of campaigns, emphasised by WhoScored only handing him an average match rating of 6.50 for his Premier League performances, the same can be said for the vast majority of Chelsea's squad.

The capital club will finish the season in the bottom half of the table, missing out on qualifying for European football.

Sofascore data highlights that Kovacic has averaged 1.4 tackles per domestic appearance this term, while he also boasts 86 per cent pass accuracy.

The 29-year-old has made a telling impact at Stamford Bridge since he joined on a permanent deal worth £40.25million, following a loan spell, from Real Madrid.

Kovacic has made 220 appearances for Chelsea, chalking up 21 goal contributions along the way, but his contractual situation means his current employers have been left with no choice but to attempt to cash-in.