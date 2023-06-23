Chelsea star Conor Gallagher may see his Stamford Bridge career come to an end as he 'could be sold' by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Kai Havertz seemingly on his way to Arsenal - after a £65million deal was agreed earlier this week - and Mason Mount firmly in Manchester United's sights, the Argentinian is looking to freshen up his squad during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

According to MailOnline, Borussia Dortmund have enquired over Gallagher's availability, and he could leave if a suitable offer is tabled.

The report suggests Chelsea are seeking £50million for the England international, who has attracted interest from a host of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe.

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of Gallagher, while he remains on Newcastle United's radar despite their decision to pursue other targets first.

West Ham United are also mulling over whether to test Chelsea's resolve after pinpointing the central midfielder as a potential London Stadium arrival.

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race for Gallagher's signature, with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gallagher?

Jacobs believes there is a serious possibility of Gallagher being offloaded by Chelsea as they look to accrue further cash from player sales.

The respected journalist feels the managerial merry-go-round at Stamford Bridge has resulted in it being difficult for the 23-year-old to nail down a regular starting berth.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Gallagher is one possibility, for sure, that could be sold. A lot will also depend on the player because Conor Gallagher has heard a lot of different messages from Chelsea.

"Since he was on loan at Crystal Palace to now, he's played under different managers, been given different amounts of game-time and he has contributed, therefore, in different ways without really settling or having any stability at the football club."

Should Chelsea sell Gallagher this summer?

Chelsea are under no pressure to sanction Gallagher's exit as, according to Spotrac, he still has two years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract.

Having returned from a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, he went on to make 45 appearances for the Blues last term.

WhoScored data highlights that only three teammates were more prolific than Gallagher during the 2022/23 campaign, having found the back of the net three times in the Premier League, while he put in two man of the match performances.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel claimed the development of the west Londoners' academy graduate at Crystal Palace was 'extraordinary', meaning it would be a wasted opportunity to make the most of his talent if they sanction his exit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher has no intention of leaving Chelsea, so Pochettino should focus on how to get the best out of him rather than finding a buyer.