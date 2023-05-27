Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic is 'very likely to leave' Stamford Bridge after attracting interest from a host of clubs, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Blues are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, it appears that the midfielder could be heading through the exit door in the coming weeks.

Chelsea transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have accepted that they are likely to see Kovacic depart when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The report suggests Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have set their sights on landing the Croatia international, while the Blues are reluctant to keep players who have entered the final 12 months of their contract.

Kovacic will fall into that category in the coming weeks, with his £100,000-per-week deal being due to expire in the summer of 2024.

It is understood that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has run the rule over the central midfielder, but Chelsea are seeking £50million.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a 'concrete possibility' of Kovacic leaving Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan also being keen to strike a deal.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kovacic?

Galetti understands that Newcastle United are another club keeping tabs on Kovacic's situation and preparing to pounce.

The respected journalist believes Paris Saint-Germain are also eager to reach an agreement, but a move back to Serie A is unlikely.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Mateo Kovacic is very likely to leave Chelsea in the summer. He is really appreciated by some Premier League clubs, such as Manchester City and Newcastle, but he also has admirers abroad.

"At the moment, PSG are very interested in him and the evolution that should take place at the Parisian club in the summer could start with signing the former Inter and Real Madrid player.

"Let's pay attention to the Bundesliga as well, with Bayern Munich tracking him. Some Serie A clubs are monitoring him, even if his return to Italy seems difficult at the moment."

Should Chelsea cash in on Kovacic this summer?

Chelsea forked out £40.25million to make Kovacic's loan move from Real Madrid permanent in 2019, according to Sky Sports, and the upcoming transfer window is likely to be their final opportunity to recoup a significant sum.

With a host of clubs interested in the 29-year-old, who has made more than 200 appearances for his current employers, there is a strong possibility that a bidding war could take place.

That will be music to the ears of Todd Boehly, who led a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea last year, as he looks to balance the books.

Kovacic has got his hands on the Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, and Europa League trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, but it would make sense to part ways in the summer.