Chelsea will only allow West Ham United target Conor Gallagher to head through the Stamford Bridge exit door on one condition, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have already recouped close to £220million in player departures since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the west Londoners' new head coach in May, but further outgoings could be on the cards ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have rejected West Ham's opening bid of £40million as they looked to lure Gallagher across the capital.

The Italian journalist suggests the Blues snubbed the proposal after holding discussions with Pochettino, while £50million has been set as the central midfielder's price tag following a season where he chalked up four goal contributions in 45 appearances.

Chelsea are under no pressure to sell Gallagher as his contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, still has two years to run.

The west Londoners are also open to extending the England international's deal as they look to end speculation over where his long-term future lies.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher is keen to remain on Chelsea's books, meaning they stand a good chance of tying him down to fresh terms.

But that has not stopped suitors coming forward for the 23-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur identifying him as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about Gallagher's availability ahead of potentially trying to tempt him to the Bundesliga.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Gallagher?

Sheth understands it is likely that Chelsea will only allow Gallagher to head onto pastures new if he pushes for a switch before the transfer window closes on September 1.

But the Sky Sports reporter is aware that West Ham remain keen on the Blues' academy graduate, who has scored 19 goals during the early stages of his senior club career.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "If a departure is to happen, the information we're getting at the minute is that it would probably have to be driven by Conor Gallagher himself.

"He would have to be the driving force behind any potential move. But yes, for sure, West Ham United are interested in him, among a whole host of other players."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to The Guardian, Chelsea's attempts to land Moises Caicedo have stalled due to Brighton & Hove Albion wanting Levi Colwill to head in the opposite direction.

The report suggests negotiations with the Seagulls are moving slowly and Pochettino has been informed that a deal is more likely if he is willing to include the Blues' academy graduate, who made 22 appearances while on loan at the Amex Stadium last season.

Chelsea were left frustrated when Brighton rejected a £70million bid for Caicedo last week, with his current employers demanding up to £100million.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have also struggled to agree a fee for Colwill, with Chelsea snubbing a £40million proposal and attempting to tie him down to a new contract instead.

The England under-21 international has worked his way onto Tottenham's radar as well, while Liverpool are understood to be readying a bid.