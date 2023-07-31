Chelsea have moved a step closer to luring Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge because he 'wants the move' and for another key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues chief Mauricio Pochettino is seeking further reinforcements with the new Premier League campaign less than two weeks away.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to The Times, Caicedo and his representatives will attempt to persuade Brighton to lower their £100million asking price after Chelsea had a third bid turned down last week.

The report suggests the Ecuador international is seeking further talks with his current employers, where he has made 53 appearances, after growing frustrated at a move to west London being blocked.

Chelsea's latest proposal was worth £80million, but the offer was turned down instantly as Brighton continue to hold firm.

The Seagulls are in a strong negotiating position as the defensive midfielder penned a new £60,000-per-week contract in March, tying him down to the south coast club until the summer of 2027.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and captain Lewis Dunk are keen to see Caicedo remain at the Amex Stadium instead of taking on a new challenge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are in ongoing negotiations with their Premier League rivals over the 21-year-old, but the Seagulls' demands are making it complicated to reach an agreement.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Caicedo?

Jacobs understands Brighton have given up in their attempts to convince Chelsea to send Levi Colwill in the opposite direction if they allow Caicedo to head to Stamford Bridge.

The journalist is aware that the South American is eager to seal a move to the capital, while his current employers may be forced into softening their stance as they will not want an unhappy asset on their hands when the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think now they're aware that it's a cash deal, and Brighton are aware that they're not going to be able to get Colwill, both parties are waiting to see who flinches first.

"But, obviously, because Caicedo wants the move, Brighton can't let this linger too long. They're going to have a very unhappy player if a deal doesn't get done."

What's next for Chelsea?

Caicedo is not the only member of Brighton's squad that Chelsea are chasing as, according to MailOnline, Robert Sanchez is also on their radar.

The report suggests Pochettino has given the move his blessing and tentative progress has been made over the Spain international, who has kept 27 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Sanchez fell down the pecking order during the final months of last season, resulting in him being restricted to just 25 appearances as Brighton booked their place in the Europa League.

Chelsea are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for £16million earlier this summer.

The Senegal international's departure has left Pochettino with £71.6million man Kepa Arrizabalaga, Gabriel Slonina and Marcus Bettinelli as his only options between the sticks ahead of a season-opener against Liverpool on August 13.