Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's price tag has 'weighed quite heavily on him' and it has had an impact on his performances since heading to Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues, under caretaker manager Frank Lampard's tutelage, suffered a 1-0 defeat to newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, meaning they will finish the campaign in the bottom half.

Chelsea transfer news - Marc Cucurella

According to The Sun, Cucurella is among a host of big-names who could be sold by Chelsea during the upcoming transfer window.

The report suggests the Spaniard's lack of consistency has resulted in him being vulnerable to a Stamford Bridge exit, with Blues co-owner Todd Boehly looking to bring in cash from player sales.

Cucurella has been on Chelsea's books for less than 12 months, having completed a move worth in excess of £60million from Brighton & Hove Albion in August.

But the switch to west London has not gone to plan, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club paid over the odds for the left-back.

Cucurella's contract, which is worth £175,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

What has Paul Brown said about Cucurella?

Brown believes Cucurella has struggled to live up to expectations at Chelsea because of feeling the strain of his price tag.

However, the journalist feels the 24-year-old could still become a success at Stamford Bridge if he is given time.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "£60million-plus for Cucurella was just a bit too big a price. I think it's weighed quite heavily on him.

"He hasn't settled particularly well, but I do think he's a great player. If given time, and in the right system, he still has a chance to flourish at Chelsea."

Should Chelsea sell Cucurella in the summer?

WhoScored have only handed Cucurella an average match rating of 6.65 for his Premier League performances this season, which underlines that he has underwhelmed.

While the Spain international has made 33 appearances since completing his big-money move, he has only racked up two assists and is still searching for his first goal.

But Cucurella showed during his spell with Brighton, where he was handed 38 outings, that he is a talented full-back.

Sofascore data highlights that the former Barcelona man averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.9 clearances and 1.2 key passes in the Premier League last season, so he is capable of being a force at both ends of the pitch.

With that - and his contractual situation - in mind, Chelsea should hand Cucurella more time to find his feet before deciding to cash-in on him.