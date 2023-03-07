A Chelsea star would cause friction between himself and the supporters by joining a Premier League rival, it has been claimed.

Chelsea star Mason Mount would 'anger' the Stamford Bridge faithful by sealing a summer switch to Premier League rivals Liverpool, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Graham Potter's side ended their winless run by overcoming Leeds United at the weekend, the Blues appear to have suffered a blow in their efforts to keep Mount at the club.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to Football Insider, Mount is keen on completing a move to Liverpool as he is a huge admirer of boss Jurgen Klopp and wants to play under the German.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants, along with Serie A side Juventus, have expressed their interest in prising the England international away from west London via intermediaries.

Mount entered the final 18 months of his £80,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

It is understood that the midfielder is looking to become one of Chelsea's highest-paid players, leading to him refusing to agree fresh terms.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club could make a breakthrough in discussions due to fears of an identity crisis looming if Mount seals his departure.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mount?

Phillips believes Mount, who is valued at £70million by the CIES Football Observatory, would cause friction between himself and Chelsea supporters by snubbing a new contract in favour of joining Liverpool.

But the journalist understands that the Blues are having to deliberate whether to cash-in due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "The fact that he could go to a Premier League rival in Liverpool would certainly cause a bit of anger among the fanbase.

"But the club are in a catch 22 situation because they have to sell players due to FFP after all the signings they have made. They need to balance the books."

Should Chelsea sell Mount in the summer?

There is no doubt that Mount contributes at both ends of the pitch as Sofascore data shows he has averaged 1.4 shots, as many tackles and 1.3 key passes per Premier League outing this season.

Admittedly, the academy product has not found the back of the net as many times as Chelsea would have liked this term, having only chipped in with three goals.

But the Blues have been struggling to break down opponents since the campaign got underway and they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League's top 10 by a considerable distance.

Mount is certainly capable of making an impact in the final third as he has registered 70 goal contributions since breaking into Chelsea's senior squad.

Sanctioning the 24-year-old's departure to Liverpool should not even be contemplated by Potter or co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.