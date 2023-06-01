Chelsea are long-term admirers of Dusan Vlahovic and the Juventus star 'could definitely move' to Stamford Bridge this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.Fresh from being appointed as the Blues' new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino will be handed the opportunity to splash the cash during the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

According to ESPN, Chelsea have tested Juventus' resolve by lodging a £70million bid after identifying Vlahovic as their number one target for the summer.The report suggests the Serbia international is unhappy with his current employers, which has resulted in Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid also keeping tabs on his situation.Although respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Chelsea have not put cash on the table at this stage, he has revealed that further competition is coming from Manchester United for Vlahovic's signature.But it appears the Blues are in a strong position to win the race as Italian reporter Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old is interested in heading to west London and agreeing personal terms would not be an issue.Vlahovic only joined Juventus in January 2022, when he completed a £66.6million switch from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Vlahovic?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea have been on Vlahovic's trail for an extensive period, and they could pounce after he has become frustrated at Juventus.The journalist feels the Italian giants' 10-point deduction, which looks set to cost them a place in the Champions League, may play into the Blues' hands.Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Chelsea want a traditional number nine and they urgently need goals. Dusan Vlahovic is one player they've tracked for quite some time."The possibility that Vlahovic will leave Juventus hasn't become apparent after the points deduction. It's really been the case for all of 2023, and many suitors feel that there is a real possibility to get Vlahovic at value because he's just not as happy as he was at Fiorentina playing under Max Allegri."When you add the fact that Juve, with the points deduction, are not looking likely to get Champions League football, suddenly there is that possibility that somebody could come in."Obviously, we also have to wait and see what the other implications are from the cases against Juventus because there may be more things that impact the football club and their finances. Vlahovic could definitely move somewhere this summer."

Would Vlahovic be a good signing for Chelsea?

Vlahovic has proven that he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch as, according to Transfermarkt, he has already found the back of the net 75 times during the early stages of his senior club career.Fourteen of those goals have come during the current campaign, and he could solve what has become a serious problem for Chelsea.The Blues ended the 2022/23 Premier League season in the bottom half and getting on the scoresheet was a worrying issue, with relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United being more prolific.Sofascore data highlights that Vlahovic has been averaging a goal every 194 minutes in Serie A, so it is easy to see why he has worked his way onto Chelsea's radar.There is no doubt that the £215,000-per-week man would make Pochettino's side more dangerous if he signs on the dotted line.