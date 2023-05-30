Chelsea star Armando Broja is likely to leave Stamford Bridge 'on loan' after gaining interest from clubs across Europe, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who has been appointed as the Blues' new head coach on a two-year contract, will be given the opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens for business.

Chelsea transfer news - Armando Broja

According to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion could test Chelsea's resolve after showing an interest in Broja.

But the report suggests the west Londoners are eager to keep the striker on board and have set their sights on reintegrating him into the first-team after returning from a long-term lay-off.

Broja suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Chelsea's mid-season tour of Dubai in December, which resulted in him missing the remainder of the campaign.

Thanks to being ahead of schedule in his recovery, the Albania international is set to make his return in pre-season.

Broja was the subject of an offer worth £30million plus add-ons from West Ham United last summer, but Chelsea resisted the temptation to cash in despite his wish to complete the move.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Broja?

Galetti believes there is a strong possibility of Broja, who has been described as 'dangerous' by former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, completing a season-long loan switch away from Chelsea in the coming months.

The Italian journalist understands that a host of clubs from across the continent are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old's situation, but the Blues will only consider sanctioning a temporary move.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "In all likelihood, Armando Broja will temporarily leave Chelsea in the summer.

"I say temporarily because there are some European clubs that are ready to ask for him but, at the moment, the sensation is that the only way to part ways with Chelsea is on loan."

Should Chelsea send Broja out on loan?

Broja was restricted to just 465 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Transfermarkt, due to his long-term injury.

Sending the Chelsea academy product, who earns £78,000-per-week, out on loan as he looks to build his fitness could be beneficial for all parties.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino will look to bring in a new striker, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen being among his targets, and that would push Broja further down the pecking order.

Chelsea scored fewer goals than relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United in what proved to be a season to forget, so there is no doubt that more firepower is needed.

Although Broja has found the back of the net seven times in the top flight, he is unlikely to be Pochettino's first-choice striker, so a loan move ought to be considered.