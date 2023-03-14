Chelsea star Mason Mount is 'keen to stay' at Stamford Bridge despite reaching a 'stumbling block' in contract negotiations, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Graham Potter, who led his side to a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the weekend, and co-owner Todd Boehly are looking to ensure the Blues' academy graduate will remain in west London.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could sell Mount when he enters the final 12 months of his contract due to continuing to play hard-ball over an extension.

The report suggests the midfielder is refusing to sign on the dotted line despite the Blues' latest proposal being worth £170,000-per-week.

Agreeing terms at that figure would result in Mount securing a significant pay rise as his current agreement, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, sees him pocket £80,000 every seven days.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that contract talks with the England international have stalled and his departure from Stamford Bridge has become a serious possibility.

Manchester United have added Mount to a list of attacking midfield targets ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer, while Liverpool and Newcastle United are further admirers amid the uncertainty over his future.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mount?

Phillips understands that Mount is keen to remain at Chelsea and, as a result, wants a compromise to be found in the internal negotiations over a new deal.

But the journalist is aware that the 24-year-old has not been impressed by the length of contract on offer or incentives written into the proposals so far.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "Both Chelsea and Mason Mount are keen to find a solution. Mount is keen to stay at Chelsea and Chelsea want him to stay there but, right now, they're far apart in collective terms.

"Mount is not asking for £300,000-a-week, which is what has been reported. But the stumbling block is largely around incentives in the deal and, more importantly, the contract length. That's the sticking point and where they're very far apart.

"This one is going to go up and down a lot more, I believe, from now until the end of the season."

Should Chelsea hand Mount a new contract?

Mount has found the back of the net 33 times and registered a further 37 assists in 192 Chelsea appearances, according to Transfermarkt, so there is no doubt that he is a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Although his figures have not been particularly eye-catching this season, with his last goal coming in December, the Portsmouth-born man's exit would leave the Blues' fanbase disappointed after he progressed through the youth ranks.

Mount is also reliable when Chelsea are out of possession, with Sofascore data showing he averages 1.4 tackles per Premier League outing this term.

Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are the only teammates to have been on target more often in the top flight since the campaign got underway, highlighting that failing to agree fresh terms could be a big mistake by the capital club.