Chelsea are looking to strike a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion after Moises Caicedo has 'said yes' to the project on offer at Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Blues' head coach after a season to forget, Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on strengthening the squad he inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are expected to formalise their interest in Caicedo soon after being encouraged by the transfer target.

The report suggests the Ecuador international has made it clear that he would be keen to join the west Londoners if they can agree a fee with Brighton, while negotiating personal terms will not be an issue.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Caicedo, having attempted to acquire his services during the winter window, but their £55million proposal was snubbed.

It is understood that Brighton have slapped a £100million price tag on the defensive midfielder, but he is still expected to leave the Amex Stadium before the upcoming campaign gets underway as boss Roberto De Zerbi previously claimed he has already made his final appearance in a Seagulls shirt.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have been involved in internal discussions over Caicedo ahead of potentially bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Caicedo?

Romano understands that Chelsea are not looking to pay more than £80million for Caicedo, while they are willing to loan some players to Brighton as part of the deal.

The respected journalist is aware that the 21-year-old has already shown a willingness to link-up with Pochettino's charges.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea hope to get the deal done for around £70million or £80million, with some loans included.

"Let's see because, with Brighton, it is always tough. But the discussion is ongoing and Caicedo already said yes to the Chelsea project, so the negotiation is on. Let's wait and see."

Have Chelsea been linked with any other central midfielders?

According to Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, Chelsea are interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The Italian suggests the Blues are not in advanced talks to acquire the Belgium international, while his current employers are seeking £50million.

With that being the case, he would be a cheaper alternative to Caicedo, but Liverpool have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for Lavia and are preparing to head to Southampton with an offer.

Pochettino is eager to bolster his midfield options following N'Golo Kante's departure, having been offered an £86.2million-per-year contract at Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad.

There is no doubt that Caicedo would add more bite to Chelsea's midfield as, according to FBref, Fulham's Joao Palhinha was the only Premier League star to make more tackles last season.

Sofascore data highlights that the South American also averaged 1.5 interceptions per top flight outing during the 2022/23 campaign, further highlighting that he could be the perfect replacement for Kante.

Caicedo, who has made 45 appearances in the Premier League, appears to be Chelsea's most likely addition in the middle of the park.