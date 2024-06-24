Highlights Aaron Anselmino is already impressing at Boca Juniors despite his young age and limited appearances.

Chelsea and Man United are interested in signing him, recognising his potential as a top centre-back.

Anselmino's future looks bright with praise from Boca's president showcasing his raw and natural talent already.

Argentina have a crop of young talent coming through the ranks. It was only in 2022 that they won the World Cup, finally completing Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet, and it might not be the last trophy they win. Aaron Anselmino, an aggressive and versatile defender, is part of the next generation.

Chelsea reportedly made an offer to sign the youngster in June 2024, whilst Man United are also interested in his services. The nation have produced several impressive centre-backs in recent years, including one of the Premier League's best defenders in the form of Cristian Romero. It used to be a struggle for Argentina to give Messi the defence he needed to work his magic without worrying about the backline, but not anymore.

Anselmino currently plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina. He's only 19 and is set to have a strong career if he continues to follow the path that is currently suggested. The world is at his feet, just like the ball, as the way of modern football highlights how defenders have to be comfortable playing from the back.

Related Everything you need to know about Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri Manchester City's newest signing, Claudio Echeverri, is destined for big things following his arrival from River Plate.

Aaron Anselmino's Career So Far

Impressed despite making just 10 appearances

Argentinians are brought into the world of football at an incredibly young age. Just like their bitter rivals Brazil, it is a way of life from the mountainous countryside to the beaches on the coast. Anselmino epitomised this by falling in love with football as a child and eventually joined Boca Juniors' academy at the age of 12. From that point onwards, he was tipped for major success if everything fell into the right place — something that most youngsters struggle with.

However, Anselmino continued to progress through the academy before debuting for his boyhood club on the 10th June 2023 as a second-half substitute for Bruno Valdez against Lanus. It wasn't a classic match, ending 1-1, but it marked the start of a promising career.

He's only played 10 times for the club, which is hardly surprising considering his lack of experience, but he has already impressed. The defender also suffered a torn muscular injury in April 2024 which took two months to recover from. Despite this, he has already received praise from Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme, who admired his work ethic and said ‘he is going to be a great footballer’ in the future. He has only scored one goal for the club, coming in the form of the winner of Boca's Copa Sudamericana group stage clash against Sportivo Trinidense.

Others have described him as 'the great jewel of Boca’ who can play as a left centre-back or a right centre-back. That versatility is key — and there's no doubt he enjoys life at one of the most successful clubs in world football. At the start of 2024, he responded to transfer rumours by saying "my head is here, I want to win a title with Boca".

Anselmino's Stats So Far Matches 10 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 4 Minutes Played 597

Related Player Profile on Liverpool Starlet Bobby Clark Bobby Clark is one of Liverpool's most promising youngsters. Find more about his age, height, position, stats and style of play.

Aaron Anselmino's Height and Age

19 and 1.86m

Born on the 29th April 2005, Anselmino is just 19 years old. At that age, most are taking their first steps in the world of work or university, but he is playing for one of the most well-known clubs across the globe. It's the highest honour possible for him, but he still has his whole career against him. Most footballers don't hit their peak until their mid-20s, which will only give the defender belief.

He is also 1.86m tall — which translates to six feet, one inch tall — meaning he has the physique to be able to act as a strong and aggressive defender against the very best strikers in the world. It will stand him in strong stead as his career progresses.

Aaron Anselmino's Position

Can play in defence or midfield

Naturally, Anselmino is considered a centre-back who can play on the left or the right. He's played 80% of his matches in the defensive line, acting as a strong, aggressive and composed option for Boca Juniors. Very few possess skills like that at such a young age, so it's hardly surprising to see him linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, as is the way with modern football, players have to be versatile. There's no such thing as a 'rigid tactic', with players forced to change roles and overcome new barriers to complete the greater goal. Anselmino has only played two positions slightly further forward as a defensive midfielder, but in both, he shone. That will only add to the reasons why Chelsea are trying to sign him.

Stats by Position Stats Centre-back Defensive Midfielder Matches 8 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0

Related Who is Brazilian Teenage Sensation Endrick Brazil sensation Endrick scored his first international goal against England, and is set to take the step up when he moves to Real Madrid.

Aaron Anselmino's Style of Play

Dominates in the air

The youngster, as previously mentioned, mainly operates as a central defender. Whilst doing so, he acts as a strong and powerful option who uses his height to tower above opposition defenders. Not only has he impressed aerially, but he has also shone in one-on-one situations. He's comfortable, never looks concerned, and epitomises what a modern-day defender should be all about.

Riquelme added to his previous praise of the defender, saying: "He has developed a lot. With the growth, the head that he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer.

"He is going to be a player for the national team. He is going to compete with the centre-backs."

When you're getting praised like that from one of the greatest players in Argentina's history, you are clearly doing something right. In several clips of the defender, it's noticeable that he isn't afraid to dive in, but when he does, it's done with a measured head.

He also seems to be positionally aware, only pushing forward or wide when someone else has his area covered. That takes a composed head to be able to operate with older teammates like that in a composed manner. Coupled with his ability to outmuscle defenders several years older than him, the Argentine has the world at his feet to progress to the next stage of his career.

Aaron Anselmino's Contract

Expires in 2028

Anselmino signed his first professional contract for Boca Juniors in June 2023, just hours before his first appearance for the club. Almost six months later, at the start of January 2024, the defender signed a contract extension, which runs until December 2028. Boca Juniors moved quickly to secure his services for the foreseeable future. That contract had a release clause of £15 million in it, however, as it became clear there would be interest in the defender, they opted to tie him down to a more lucrative deal to reflect his importance to the team. It also ends in 2028.

This means that, according to reports midway through 2024, Anselmino’s release clause is no longer valid as they opted to remove it entirely. The bargaining chip is now with Boca Juniors as they attempt to keep hold of one of their most promising players.

Aaron Anselmino's Future

Heavily linked with Chelsea

It feels only a matter of time until Anselmino will make the move across the ocean to Europe. Whether that's in the Premier League or on the mainland is unclear, but Chelsea - who appointed Enzo Maresca as manager at the start of June 2024 - want to sign him.

According to the Athletic, the Blues made a move on the 20th June 2024 to beat any potential competition for the teenager’s signature by starting initial discussions with Boca over signing him. It is believed the fee was worth £14.1 million plus a further £3.1m in add-ons. Previous reports in Argentina earlier in 2024 also claimed Manchester United were willing to trigger Anselmino’s £18.5m release clause, whilst the highly-rated defender has also been linked with a move to AC Milan and Real Madrid.

If Chelsea were to sign him, it would continue their history of signing players from South America. Since Todd Boehly's arrival, they have made countless signings, all of which have been ranked by success, and this includes several teenagers from the continent. It's yet to translate to on-the-pitch success as they lost the 2024 Carabao Cup Final, but there is no doubt that Anselmino has the ability to help any club in the world. He is highly regarded by well-respected former footballers for a reason.

Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 21/6/24)