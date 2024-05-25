Highlights Chelsea are holding firm after deciding that they will not sanction Ian Maatsen's permanent exit unless his price tag is met during the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund have chosen not to rush into negotiations as they are hopeful of being able to reach a compromise with the Dutchman's parent club.

Maatsen has made a significant impact during his loan spell in the Bundesliga, resulting in Chelsea being confident of cashing in at the price they are seeking.

Chelsea will not entertain selling Ian Maatsen for less than £35million as they remain confident that Borussia Dortmund will eventually stump up the cash as they look to seal his permanent switch from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues are preparing to enter a new era as they are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent earlier this week, but they are not allowing uncertainty over who will be at the helm at the start of the 2024/25 campaign to alter their plans for incomings and outgoings.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have not been afraid to splash the cash since completing a takeover worth £4.25billion in May 2022, ending Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign at Chelsea, but they are also eager to offload members of the squad who do not feature at the forefront of their plans.

Blues Unwilling to Negotiate on Maatsen Price Tag

West Londoners convinced Dortmund will eventually meet demands

Chelsea are still adamant that they will only sanction Maatsen's permanent exit if a £35million bid is put on the table, according to GMS sources, but Dortmund have opted against jumping into negotiations because they are confident that they are the clear leading candidate to acquire his services.

The Bundesliga giants are hoping to strike a better deal to ensure the Dutchman, who has racked up five goal contributions in 22 appearances since heading to Signal Iduna Park on an initial loan during the winter window, is among head coach Edin Terzic's options heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

But GMS sources understand that Chelsea are holding firm, despite Maatsen being allowed to head to Germany on a temporary basis after falling behind the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in the pecking order on the left-hand side of their backline during Pochettino's spell in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

Ian Maatsen's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella Ian Maatsen Ben Chilwell Marc Cucurella Ball recoveries 5.49 3.93 4.85 Progressive passes 5.37 2.98 2.53 Tackles 2.01 1.79 3.13 Passes into the penalty area 1.22 0.24 0.35 Assists 0.12 0.12 0.10 Goals 0.12 0.00 0.00 Statistics correct as of 25/05/2024

The 22-year-old penned a new long-term contract prior to his move to Dortmund, tying him down to his parent club until the summer of 2026, which complicates matters for his suitors as it means that the west Londoners are not under pressure to cash in ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are convinced that Maatsen fits into the Champions League finalists' system and has enjoyed the short stint in his current surroundings, resulting in there being confidence that Die Borussen will be persuaded to find the money to strike a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ian Maatsen's pass completion rate has been 90 per cent or higher in 10 Bundesliga appearances since his loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund Mulling Over Whether to be Patient in Maatsen Pursuit

Germans tempted to run risk of being beaten to left-back's signature

Although GMS sources have been told that Dortmund are seriously considering whether to play the waiting game in an attempt to see whether Chelsea will crack and lower Maatsen's price tag, they are aware that being patient could backfire as intermediaries will soon start identifying alternative destinations.

Missing out on the left-back's signature would come as a huge blow to Terzic as the loanee, who has been described as 'sensational' by TNT Sports co-commentator Robbie Savage, has played a pivotal role in the Bundesliga side booking a trip to Wembley for a Champions League final clash against Real Madrid next week.

It already appears unlikely that Maatsen will be handed an opportunity to resurrect his Chelsea career as GMS sources recently revealed that Brest's Bradley Locko has been pinpointed as a summer target, and the Frenchman's arrival in the capital would push him further down the pecking order.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored