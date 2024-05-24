Highlights Chelsea are showing interest in Brest left-back Bradley Locko as their search for reinforcements has not stopped despite being without a manager.

The Blues have been keeping tabs on the Frenchman and are in danger of facing competition from a host of Premier League rivals.

Brest are willing to sell Locko for in the region of £25million and he would not make a severe dent in Chelsea's wage bill if he heads to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have pinpointed Brest star Bradley Locko as a target ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the coming weeks despite currently being without a boss after Mauricio Pochettino walked away from the Stamford Bridge dugout earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues parted company with the Argentinian tactician by mutual consent, following a two-day end of season review carried out by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart - along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali - resulting in the hierarchy beginning their search for a successor.

Although there is uncertainty over who will be at the Chelsea helm by the time the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, Todd Boehly - who ended Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign by completing a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022 - is still setting his sights on splashing the cash on squad reinforcements.

Blues Monitoring Locko Ahead of Possible Swoop

West Londoners mulling over whether to strengthen left-back options

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Locko, according to GMS sources, as they are strongly considering whether to acquire a new left-back to provide stiff competition for Ben Chilwell - who is still reeling after being left out of the England squad for Euro 2024 - and Marc Cucurella ahead of next season.

Although Manchester United have also been linked with the 22-year-old, while West Ham United and Newcastle United have also started to take notice, the west Londoners have set their sights on fighting off additional suitors by reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 outfit Brest in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea have identified Locko as a potential arrival as he was a 'standout performer' for his current employers as they sealing third place in the French top flight, while statistics highlight that he has been producing eye-catching figures in various metrics compared to the likes of Chilwell and Cucurella.

Bradley Locko's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella Bradley Locko Ben Chilwell Marc Cucurella Long pass completion percentage 62.0 37.5 49.2 Ball recoveries 6.47 3.93 4.85 Progressive passes 3.92 2.98 2.53 Interceptions 1.22 0.48 1.11 Passes into the penalty area 1.12 0.24 0.35 Statistics correct as of 24/05/2024

Boehly has been given fresh hope of being able to come out on top in the race to land the France under-23 international as it has emerged that Brest have put him up for sale and are willing to entertain bids in the region of £25million as they feel they can profit from his eye-catching performances over the course of the campaign.

It is clear that Chelsea are desperate to improve their backline in the aftermath of sealing their return to European action ahead of next season as GMS sources recently revealed that Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo is also on their radar, and the capital club's hierarchy will up the ante in their pursuit if there are indications that he is on the market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bradley Locko registered three key passes during Brest's 1-1 draw with Lille in March, which remained his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 appearance this season

Locko Pinpointed as Good Profile for Premier League

Frenchman has shown he can be a threat in the final third

GMS sources understand that Chelsea have earmarked Locko during their plans to draft in reinforcements as they are confident that he is a good profile for a Premier League full-back, while he also boasts the modern day capabilities to attack down the flank or become an inverted midfielder when in possession.

The former Reims man was handed 35 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, having started every Ligue 1 fixture apart from Brest's 3-0 victory at Toulouse on the final day of the season, and also showed that he can be a serious threat in the final third of the pitch by registering three assists.

Locko would also be a low-cost option for Chelsea compared to other potential targets as he would not be expected to seek a lucrative pay package due to currently pocketing less than £9,000-per-week at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, while his current agreement is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored