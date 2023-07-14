Chelsea and Inter Milan have set themselves a deadline to reach a deal as Romelu Lukaku edges towards the Stamford Bridge exit door, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having seen Christian Pulisic become the latest Blues star to head to Italy, in a £20million switch to AC Milan, boss Mauricio Pochettino could allow Lukaku to complete a move to Serie A as well.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to the Daily Mail, Inter have been thwarted in their attempts to sign Lukaku on a permanent basis as Chelsea have rejected their latest offer of £26million.

The report suggests the west Londoners are holding out for £40million and are unwilling to sanction a loan move for the striker, who scored 14 goals as he spent last season with the Nerazzurri.

But Inter are not Lukaku's only admirers as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that initial talks have been held over a transfer to Juventus as well, while there is further interest from Qatar.

The 30-year-old has rejected a £45million-per-season contract offer from Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Hilal due to his desire to head back to Inter.

Lukaku did not return to Chelsea's Cobham training ground for pre-season earlier this week, as originally planned, due to it being mutually agreed that he should be sold.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Lukaku?

Galetti understands that Chelsea and Inter remain locked in negotiations as they want to conclude a deal before July 17, when Lukaku is due to return to Cobham.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Serie A giants are doing all they can to attempt to find a solution over the £350,000-per-week frontman.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "As we know, Chelsea and Lukaku's entourage decided to delay his return to London until July 17.

"Inter will use this additional week to definitively unlock the situation of the Belgian striker. The two clubs - in these days - will discuss again about the formula, and the aim is to close the deal by July 17."

What's next for Chelsea?

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in line to join a Premier League rival as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nottingham Forest are preparing to sound out the Chelsea winger.

The Blues' academy graduate spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, but he failed to impress and only scored one goal.

It is understood that Chelsea are looking to cash in on Hudson-Odoi, with a £20million fee being deemed acceptable by co-owner Todd Boehly.

The 22-year-old has also decided that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge, having attracted interest from the likes of Fulham and AC Milan ahead of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest club to mull over whether to test Chelsea's resolve by lodging a bid for Levi Colwill.

Liverpool are also admirers of the central defender and are ready to head to the negotiating table with a proposal.

But Chelsea are eager to hold onto Colwill and, having already rejected a £40million offer from Brighton & Hove Albion, they have put a new contract on the table.