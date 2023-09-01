Chelsea look unlikely to make any major first team signings on summer deadline day, however sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League club are in advanced talks to sign promising youngster before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening.

Chelsea transfer news - Antonio Nusa

GMS sources have confirmed that the Blues are in advanced negotiations over signing Brugge prodigy Antonio Nusa, after it was reported earlier today that the Stamford Bridge outfit had tabled a £25.7m bid.

Nusa has always said that he wanted to play for his current club for at least another season and it appears he may well get his wish. While GMS sources believe a deal is now likely to go through, it will take the form of a pre-deal for the teenager - allowing him to stay at Brugge until next summer.

Chelsea summer signings 2023 Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Who is Antonio Musa?

Musa comes highly-rated having already drawn comparisons with a certain Kylian Mbappe. Indeed, Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout fame recently dubbed him the 'Norweigian Mbappe', after grabbing a goal and an assist in appearance against RWD Molenbeek.

Transfermarkt has documented 67 games in which Musa has played in - although the total could well be more - with the young winger returning nine goals and four assists during that time. That includes 24 outings in the Belgian top flight and four appearances in the Champions League last season, having featured in Group B against FC Porto, Benfica and Atletico Madrid. He even scored in a shock 4-0 victory over Porto. Former team-mate Ruud Vormer had predicted that Musa would go on to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. As a two-time Champions League winner and regular contenders for the Premier League title, Chelsea certainly fall into that category.

Chelsea's Deadline Day

Elsewhere on deadline day, Chelsea could part with Connor Gallagher should a club meet their £50m valuation, with rivals Tottenham the most interested party. Sources informed GMS that Gallagher is well aware of the situation and while he doesn't want to leave Stamford Bridge, he will move if the club accepts an offer.

The west London club have also been linked with Bayern Munich prodigy Jamal Musiala this summer, however Fabrizio Romano recently described a late deal as 'absolutely impossible' when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, while he also expressed doubts over rumours linking former Leeds star Raphinha with a move to Stamford Bridge.