Highlights Chelsea still appreciate Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran despite his injury ruling out a move to Stamford Bridge during the 2024 winter transfer window.

The Blues have been quiet during the transfer market after spending heavily in previous windows under Todd Boehly's ownership.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to secure silverware during the 2023/24 season, but may be in need of an out-and-out goalscorer.

Chelsea still appreciate Aston Villa starlet Jhon Duran despite any chance of a move to Stamford Bridge during the 2024 winter window being curtailed through injury, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that there are no more negotiations for the striker.

The Blues have been quiet during the winter transfer window after co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly had been willing to splash the cash in the previous three windows.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have endured a difficult 2023/24 season in the Premier League but remain in the FA Cup and have secured their place in the Carabao Cup final as they look to secure the first piece of silverware this term. Duran’s 12 months at Aston Villa have been mixed, and he could seek a departure away from Villa Park if the right offer arrives in 2024, though a winter move looks off the table.

Chelsea’s reported interest in Duran as the transfer window heads to a close

Chelsea have been used to plenty of upheaval in recent transfer windows, having spent over £1bn across Boehly’s first three markets at the helm at Stamford Bridge. During the 2023 summer transfer window, the Blues welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to west London in a British-record £115m deal.

The South American’s arrival is just one example of Boehly’s willingness to part ways with vast sums of money in the hope of achieving success with the six-time English champions. However, it hasn’t gone to plan so far for the American businessman. In his first season in charge during the 2022/23 campaign, Chelsea finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League without winning any of the competitions they were involved in.

Boehly also oversaw the sacking of Thomas Tuchel before appointing Graham Potter, who he would later relieve of his duties in April 2023. Pochettino arrived in the summer of 2023, replacing interim head coach Frank Lampard, and hoped to be backed in the market.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach may feel his side needs an out-and-out goalscorer. Cole Palmer leads the Blues’ goalscoring charts with 11 goals, while summer signing Nicolas Jackson trails behind him with eight strikes, although three came in a 4-1 victory over a nine-man Spurs side in November 2023.

On 24th January, The Telegraph’s Matt Law reported that Chelsea considered making a pre-deadline move for Aston Villa striker Duran. However, the South American’s injury, sustained in the Villans’ 0-0 draw at Everton on 14th January, has ruled him out for several weeks, potentially putting off suitors. Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed to GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that Chelsea were considering a move for Duran but never approached the Colombia international.

Jhon Duran - Aston Villa career in numbers Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 Premier League 12 0 0 2023-24 Premier League 14 2 1 2023-24 Europa Conference League 7 2 0 2023-24 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 Total 35 4 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea are not in negotiations for Duran

Romano has claimed that Chelsea had discussed the prospect of signing Duran internally but suggests that acquiring an injured player in the winter is not a sensible idea. The Italian journalist suggests there are no ongoing negotiations for the striker. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea discussed Duran internally, but when a player is injured, it’s probably not the best way to go, especially in a window like January, when everything has to be fast, and you must come in and impact the club immediately. It's not the same as joining in the summer. That's why I don't think Duran will leave Villa in the winter window. He remains a player appreciated at Chelsea, but, at the moment, there is nothing else in terms of negotiations.”

Chelsea look set for a rare quiet window, having yet to welcome any new faces to Stamford Bridge during the 2024 winter market. The Blues could be eager to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and, therefore, rein in spending.

However, Romano has told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Chelsea could look for an “opportunity” in the remaining days of the winter transfer window. The transfer expert wouldn’t be surprised if the Blues conducted some late business as they aim to push the Premier League’s European places.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Tottenham are considering making a late bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Spurs have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old throughout the window, with Ange Postecoglou keen to sign an all-action player in the middle of the park.

Any deal could cost up to £50m, and Pochettino is reluctant to let Gallagher leave. He sees him as an essential cog in his 4-3-3 system at Stamford Bridge. The England international has also been handed the captain’s armband several times across the 2023/24 season in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.