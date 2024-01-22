Highlights Armando Broja's future at Chelsea is uncertain and the club are reportedly willing to let him go for £50m.

Chelsea could be looking to bring in a striker during the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT how the future of Armando Broja could have an impact on their potential pursuit of a new centre-forward.

Nicolas Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge during the summer, but the former Villarreal striker has shown signs of inconsistency since signing on the dotted line. The Senegalese international was bound to take time to adapt to the Premier League considering his lack of experience in senior football, and Chelsea are finding things difficult this season with Mauricio Pochettino's side sat in mid-table.

Broja and Christopher Nkunku are alternative options for Pochettino in attack, but the former is also young and inexperienced while the latter has spent a large portion of the campaign on the treatment table. Jackson recently jetted off to the African Cup of Nations, which has left the west London outfit short of numbers in the striker position.

Armando Broja's future in doubt

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea would be willing to allow Broja to depart before the winter window slams shut at the end of the month, but only if an interested club meets their valuation of £50m. The report claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, and West Ham United are among the sides who are interested in securing his signature, but they might take some convincing to cough up the funds that Chelsea are demanding, considering his lack of consistency in the Premier League.

Chelsea's striker options Stats Jackson Broja Nkunku Appearances 16 (3) 6 (7) 1(2) Goals 7 1 1 Assists 2 0 0 Shots Per Game 2.4 1 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1 0 Match rating 6.86 6.32 6.40 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/01/2024

The Albanian international has scored just once in England's top flight so far this season while he's only found the back of the net three times in all competitions for the west London club. Broja has enjoyed more successful spells out on loan, but there's certainly an argument to suggest he's not ready to lead the line for the Blues at the moment.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are yet to make a decision on signing a new striker and they are currently waiting to find out the full extent of Nkunku's fitness.

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea actively working on striker

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea are actively working on signing a striker with Pochettino having limited options in attack, which could be worsened by the departure of Broja this month. The journalist adds that in terms of Broja, there is a difference between what clubs predominantly want, which is a loan with an option or obligation to buy, and what Chelsea want, which is a permanent sale. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"There's plenty of interest and that may raise the price. But there is a point of difference between what the clubs predominantly want, which is a loan with an option or potentially an obligation, and Chelsea who would consider a permanent sale and ideally would like money that they can spend sooner rather than later. We've also heard reports that Chelsea could sell Broja regardless of whether they find a striker. I still think even if that is accurate, Chelsea are actively working on options because even if financially speaking it was right to let Broja go with no replacement this window, Pochettino may have other input. It would leave him with Nkunku, who can play further forward but is coming back from injury. It would leave him with Jackson who's at the African Cup of Nations and may need some rest when he returns in early February, and no other established striker should Broja go and not be replaced."

Chelsea have targets lined up

A report from the Evening Standard has assessed some of the targets that Chelsea have lined up for the January transfer window. Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney are heavily admired at Stamford Bridge, but deals for the striker duo could be deemed too expensive and difficult to sign in the winter window.

Interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has also reportedly cooled due to the Swedish forward wanting to remain in Portugal after only joining the club in the summer. Journalist Simon Phillips recently suggested that Chelsea's interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has grown of late, but a summer move is more likely.