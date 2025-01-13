Chelsea have been running the rule over Sporting star Ousmane Diomande along with Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo due to doubts over whether they will be able to lure Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to Stamford Bridge ahead of the February 3 deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Blues have bolstered their centre-back options by recalling Aaron Anselmino from a loan spell with Boca Juniors, head coach Enzo Maresca is in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut as he aims to build on a positive first half of the campaign.

Pedro Neto was Chelsea's most expensive addition during the summer, thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, but there is a desire to splash the cash in the coming weeks after falling 10 points adrift of table-topping Liverpool.

Blues Head to Portugal Amid Guehi Concerns

West Londoners run rule over Diomande, Silva and Araujo in final

Chelsea sent scouts to Portugal to watch Diomande, Silva and Araujo in the Taca da Liga final last weekend, according to GMS sources, having decided they need to continue scouring the market due to ongoing fears of missing out on agreeing a mid-season deal for top target Guehi.

The Blues have been keen to raid Crystal Palace after seeing the England international enter the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, but the south Londoners are desperate to fend off interest due to concerns that his departure could put their top flight status at serious risk.

Although Chelsea have not ruled out the possibility of signing Guehi, GMS sources have been informed that members of the recruitment department headed to the Taca da Liga final on a scouting mission to run the rule over Sporting's Diomande as well as Benfica duo Silva and Araujo after they have worked their way onto Maresca's radar.

The capital club are concerned that Wesley Fofana will miss the remainder of the campaign, while Benoit Badiashile is not expected to return to action until next month, heightening the need to be active during the remainder of the transfer window as they aim to remain difficult for opponents to break down.

Chelsea were among a host of European heavyweights who boasted representatives at the Taca da Liga final as Benfica overcame arch-rivals Sporting in a penalty shoot-out, GMS sources have learned, with moves for Diomande, Silva and Araujo being considered as Crystal Palace battle to hold onto Guehi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi made three clearances and two tackles during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month

Maresca Facing Uphill Battle to Recruit Guehi

Crystal Palace unwilling to lower demands for central defender

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit of Guehi as they will have to make a bid in the region of £55million to tempt Crystal Palace into cashing in and will also be in a race against time to agree personal terms before the transfer window closes next month.

The 24-year-old sealed a £18million switch from Stamford Bridge to Selhurst Park in July 2021 and, having seen him go on to make himself one of the first names on the Eagles' team sheet and play a key role in England reaching the Euro 2024 final, his current employers are showing no signs of lowering their demands.

Chelsea will not be able to acquire the linked Ruben Dias from Manchester City as GMS sources understand the reigning Premier League champions are not prepared to entertain the possibility of listening to offers, resulting in Diomande, Silva and Araujo emerging as top targets in the event of Guehi being out of reach.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

GMS sources recently revealed the west Londoners could pay less than additional suitors for the latter's signature as they included a sell-on clause in the deal which took him to Crystal Palace, meaning a percentage of the sale would still go back to them even if they come out on top in the race for his services.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/01/2025