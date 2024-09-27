Chelsea have maintained their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and are keeping in contact with the Colombian’s representatives after his stellar start to the season, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Blues remain keen on bolstering their attacking options with the in-form Colombian, who kicked off his Premier League campaign in style, netting four goals in five appearances off the bench.

Chelsea, along with West Ham, were heavily linked with Duran’s arrival this summer, but Villa were reluctant to sell their 20-year-old starlet, who aimed to depart for first-team football after playing second fiddle to Ollie Watkins in the previous campaign.

Duran’s fine form has fuelled rumours once again over his future at Villa Park, with Barcelona now becoming the latest club linked with the Colombian’s signature. However, Romano denied reports of the Catalans chasing a deal for Duran at the moment, as their new boss Hansi Flick is ‘very happy’ with Robert Lewandowski.

Duran Eyed by Stamford Bridge Giants

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Chelsea still hold an interest in Duran after his stellar start to the 2024/25 campaign and are maintaining contact with his camp ahead of a potential 2025 move.

“There have been some rumours of Barcelona chasing Jhon Duran in the last 24 hours but let me say that Barca, at this moment, have not been active in negotiations for any striker. “Obviously, they are keeping a close eye on the strikers market, but it’s not something really concrete because Hansi Flick is very happy with what Robert Lewandowski is doing. “Jhon Duran was really close to joining West Ham in the window as we know, but the deal collapsed after more than five bids were presented by West Ham to Aston Villa. “Duran wanted to move but a deal didn’t happen between the clubs. Credits to Aston Villa because they never wanted to accept those proposals, only super big money, something around £50m. “West Ham only offered £42m/£43m plus add-ons with a percentage of a future sale, but Villa always said no. “There are now rumours that several clubs are interested in Jhon Duran and I can confirm that Chelsea really tried to sign him too. Chelsea rate the player and still like the player at this moment. Contacts are ongoing, but it’s not something that we can definitely update now.”

Averaging a goal every 50 minutes of play, Duran’s fine form may soon force Unai Emery to hand the 20-year-old his first start in the Premier League this season, having come off the bench in the opening five fixtures.

Last season, the Colombian ace made just three appearances in Villa’s starting line-up in the top flight, with his most recent start coming on the final day of the campaign, in a 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace. But this season he has been on fire with five goals, including a winning goal against Everton which Alan Shearer described as "outrageous".

Jhon Duran Aston Villa Stats (2023/24) Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Premier League 23 5 93 Conference League 10 2 222 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 83 FA Cup 1 0 – EFL Cup 1 0 –

Joe Gauci Makes Villa Debut

‘Nervy’ start vs Wycombe

Goalkeeper Joe Gauci had a ‘nervy’ Aston Villa debut in their 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup, BBC journalist Neil Johnston has noted.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper was handed his first start between the posts in the third-round clash against the League One side and faced six shots on target, with Wycombe managing a late consolation when substitute Richard Kone netted in stoppage time.

Gauci joined Villa in February this year from Australian side Adelaide United and had to wait nine months for his debut, with Emiliano Martinez and Robin Olsen ahead of him in the pecking order. But with both Martinez rested and Olsen unavailable, he finally got the nod as the Villans progressed to the fourth round.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.