Chelsea are waiting for Napoli star Victor Osimhen to give a final answer on whether he is willing to make the move to Stamford Bridge before advancing discussions with his current employers over a deal a matter of hours before the 11pm deadline, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has been backed by the Blues' hierarchy during the summer, with a host of fresh faces heading to west London and Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Italian tactician has remained in the market for a prolific striker.

Blues Waiting for Final Answer from Osimhen

West Londoners will only advance talks if striker wants to join

Chelsea are waiting for Osimhen to give the green-light over completing a move to the capital before entertaining escalating talks with Napoli over a last-minute deal which would see him head to the Premier League for the first time in his career, The Athletic journalist Ornstein has revealed this afternoon.

The report suggests the Blues are hopeful that the 25-year-old frontman, who has scored 76 goals over the course of 133 appearances for his Serie A employers, will agree to fit into their current team make-up and incentive-based wage structure after he has been their top target throughout the summer.

Ornstein has also revealed that Osimhen has been keen to join Chelsea despite Napoli accepting a bid worth £67.3million from Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ahli during the final stages of the window, and the west Londoners will not proceed until they have been told by the Nigeria international that he is prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge.

Maresca Handed Boost Amid Rival Interest

Al-Ahli will not sign Nigeria international if they seal deal for Toney

In a significant boost for Chelsea chief Maresca as he aims to wrap up a deal for Osimhen, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Al-Ahli will only sign the Napoli marksman or Brentford talisman Ivan Toney after agreeing deals for both as they seek further firepower for the remainder of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT a matter of hours ago that the Blues could profit from a late twist in proceedings as the Middle Eastern outfit only have space in their squad for one more overseas star, meaning that a late transfer to the Blues is still a serious possibility.