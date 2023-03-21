Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta may have held a 'conversation' with Brentford star David Raya over making a summer switch to Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues went into the international break having been made to settle for a 2-2 draw with Premier League strugglers Everton, but head coach Graham Potter will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens.

Chelsea transfer news - David Raya

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, writing in his CaughtOffside column, Azpilicueta has attempted to give Chelsea the upper-hand in the race for Raya's signature.

The report suggests the the west Londoners' captain has held discussions with the goalkeeper over a move while on international duty with Spain, while it is increasingly likely that he will leave Brentford in the coming months.

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been showing an interest in Raya, who is valued at upwards of £40million by Bees chief Thomas Frank.

The 27-year-old is set to enter the final 12 months of his £25,000-per-week contract in the summer, while he has also turned down two offers of a fresh deal.

Respected CBS reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a Chelsea move for Raya is one to watch ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

What has Simon Phillips said about Raya?

Phillips has refused to rule out the possibility of Azpilicueta holding talks with Raya over potentially joining him at Chelsea.

The journalist is aware that the former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper is on a shortlist of targets put together by Potter ahead of the summer.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "I haven't heard that, to be honest. I don't know whether Azpilicueta has had a conversation with him or not, but it is something that happens a lot in football.

"They will speak to their international teammates a lot and perhaps there is something there because Chelsea do have an interest in Raya.

"He is one on a shortlist of options for goalkeepers they're looking at for the summer, so maybe something did happen there, but maybe it didn't. I'm not sure."

Would Raya be a good signing for Chelsea?

FBref data highlights that Raya has averaged more saves per 90 minutes than current Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this season.

That emphasises that the Spaniard could be an upgrade on his fellow countryman, who cost the Blues £71million when he joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Sofascore statistics show that Raya has kept nine clean sheets since the Premier League campaign got underway, while he has also made 108 saves along the way.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, the Brentford custodian has still failed to miss a single minute of the domestic season, underlining his importance.

Raya has been handed an average match rating of 6.99 for his Premier League performances by WhoScored, a figure which is only bettered by four Brentford teammates, and he would be an astute signing for Chelsea.