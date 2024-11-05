Chelsea centre-back Benoit Badiashile is not for sale despite reports linking him with a January exit from Stamford Bridge.

Badiashile made 18 Premier League appearances last season but has featured just once this campaign under head coach Enzo Maresca, coming on for Tosin Adarabioyo in the Blues' 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old France international joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Monaco for around £35m - a price many in the industry, including other Premier League suitors, felt was strong value. Badiashile's market value is still estimated at a similar number, and Chelsea are confident the investment made has proven smart business.

Blues Not Entertaining Offloading Badiashile

Frenchman firmly in long-term plans at Stamford Bridge

The idea Chelsea are looking to sell Badiashile is denied by sources. He is part of the long-term project and seen as having a bright future.

The stats already show Badiashile’s passing range is among the best for defenders in Europe, and he is progressing well in all other aspects of his game at Cobham.

Chelsea believe Badiashile is providing excellent competition in a highly-competitive squad, and he has featured six times in Europe and twice in the Carabao Cup.

Maresca, for now, is sticking quite rigidly to a Premier League XI when everyone is fit and that is leading to fewer opportunities for some players, but this is also seen as a sign that the west Londoners' project is stabilising and performances and results are becoming more consistent.

Benoit Badiashile's statistics at Chelsea Appearances 40 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 0 Statistics correct as of 05/11/2024

Badiashile is tall, imposing and reads the game well. Another strength, and a key reason why he was signed, is his versatility. He can play left- or right-centre-back or even be used at left-back.

Chelsea are calm about the centre-back situation. Levi Colwill has made an outstanding start to the season, with Maresca viewing him as undroppable right now and being impressed by his leadership skills as well. Wesley Fofana and Tosin are both competing to partner him in the Premier League.

It means Badiashile and his former Monaco centre-back partner Axel Disasi are struggling for minutes at the moment in the Premier League. The Blues also have Renato Veiga, who is capable of playing at the heart of the backline, while young Argentine centre-half Aaron Anselmino will arrive from Boca Juniors next year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benoit Badiashile registered 10 clearances over the course of Chelsea's two clashes in the Carabao Cup this season

Maresca Could Sign New Centre-Back in 2025

Chalobah likely to be sold after Crystal Palace loan spell

With Trevoh Chalobah on loan at Crystal Palace, but likely to be sold in 2025, Chelsea could yet look to add another centre-back, but there is no urgency or worry that there is not enough depth in this position. Nor would a centre-back addition be made to replace Badiashile.

Badiashile is viewed by Cobham sources as having a bright future ahead of him, and his work rate has been commended. He remains firmly part of the Chelsea project, despite recent suggestions he could be put on the market.

Badiashile is also content to fight for his place. He is contracted to Chelsea until 2030 and, as he has said in the past, confident of winning trophies at Stamford Bridge.

Related Chelsea's Stance on Replacing Robert Sanchez After Weekend Error Chelsea are sticking by Robert Sanchez and will not be looking to recruit a new goalkeeper in January.

"We are Chelsea and the only way is to win," said Badiashile in an interview for Chelsea's matchday programme earlier this year. "We have to keep working hard and, with the talent we have, I think we will do great things, for sure."

