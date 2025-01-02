Chelsea have an opportunity to lure Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi back to Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window as fellow suitors Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United are not on course to spend big ahead of the February 3 deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash in the summer, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and head coach Enzo Maresca is toying with the idea of overseeing further eye-catching pieces of business in the coming weeks.

Although the Italian tactician has already bolstered his options at the heart of the backline by ending Aaron Anselmino's loan spell with Boca Juniors - resulting in the Argentine being in line to begin training with his new teammates next week - he is mulling over whether to gazump Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United in the battle for Guehi.

Blues Have Opportunity to Win Race for Guehi

Defender gaining interest from quartet of Premier League sides

Guehi may be handed the chance to return to familiar surroundings in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as Chelsea are contemplating whether to take advantage of a golden opportunity to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United to his signature.

The England international swapped Stamford Bridge for Crystal Palace in July 2021, when he sealed a £18million move, and his consistent performances for the south Londoners have resulted in him gaining admiring glances from his former employers as well as Anfield, St James' Park and Old Trafford.

But Chelsea are in pole position to win the race for Guehi's signature if they enter negotiations ahead of February 3 because GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United are not in the market to make lucrative adjustments to their respective squads.

Crystal Palace slapped a £75million price tag on the 24-year-old during the summer as they were desperate to fend off interest after already offloading fellow central defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham and sanctioning the departure of talisman Michael Olise, who joined Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

The Eagles have maintained confidence that they will succeed in holding onto Guehi until the end of the season, but GMS sources have learned that Chelsea could test their resolve in an attempt to strike while Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United cannot get involved in a bidding war.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi won six ground duels and made four clearances during Crystal Palace's goalless draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day

Guehi May Prefer a Summer Switch to Anfield

England international could wait before making decision over future

GMS sources have been told by insiders that Guehi making a winter switch to Chelsea is being mooted as the capital club are most likely to spend big on improving their backline, but there remains a possibility that he will wait until the summer before assessing his options as there have been suggestions that Liverpool is his first-choice destination.

Newcastle had a succession of bids worth up to £65million rejected by Crystal Palace in August and, although the Magpies' admiration has not wavered and they are showing they could match his ambitions by pushing for Champions League qualification, they are unlikely to be able to afford such a move in January.

Manchester United also have Guehi on their shortlist of centre-back targets, GMS sources understand, but they are not in a financial position to lodge a formal proposal until the end of the season and that has opened the door for Chelsea despite doubts over whether he is eager to head to Stamford Bridge instead of Liverpool.

Although Maresca is keeping tabs on the former Swansea City loanee, who played an integral role as England reached the Euro 2024 final, GMS sources recently revealed that the Blues' head coach has also decided to keep Joao Felix before reassessing the attacking midfielder's future in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/01/2025