Highlights Chelsea right-back Reece James is being monitored by La Liga title chasers Real Madrid as they assess their options in the transfer market.

Los Blancos chief Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the England international and respected journalist Paul Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are mulling over whether to test Chelsea's resolve by lodging a bid for James in the upcoming months.

Chelsea could make a 'bad move' by allowing Stamford Bridge academy graduate Reece James to embark on a fresh challenge, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that a big-money departure is 'one to watch' for a key reason.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly completed a £4.25billion takeover of the west Londoners last year, with boss Mauricio Pochettino being handed the opportunity to draft in a host of reinforcements.

Chelsea took their spending under the American's stewardship beyond the £1billion mark during the summer transfer window, but Financial Fair Play regulations may result in exits having to be sanctioned in the upcoming months.

James targeted by Real Madrid amid financial uncertainty

Real Madrid are monitoring James' situation after he has been pinpointed by the La Liga title chasers' scouts as an ideal candidate to replace long-serving right-back Dani Carvajal, according to TEAMtalk, and checks will be made over the remainder of the season ahead of potentially pouncing in the summer.

The report suggests Los Blancos chief Carlo Ancelotti, who led the Blues to 68 wins during his 109-match tenure at Stamford Bridge, is facing a battle to prise the England international away as he will not push for a move despite the Italian tactician's admiration.

Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position thanks to James committing his long-term future to his boyhood club by penning a new six-year contract 14 months ago, tying him down to the west Londoners until the summer of 2028 and allowing him to become one of the highest earners thanks to pocketing £250,000-per-week.

Chelsea's highest earners Raheem Sterling £325,000-per-week Reece James £250,000-per-week Wesley Fofana £200,000-per-week Ben Chilwell £200,000-per-week Christopher Nkunku £195,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

But the length of time remaining on the 23-year-old's deal has not dampened spirits at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid have remained eager to reach an agreement for his services and the Spanish giants are aware that financial regulations mean the Blues will have to eventually sell one of their biggest assets.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that James will have been left frustrated by his injuries in recent months, but Chelsea will be eager to see him remain off the treatment table following his comeback.

It is understood that the Blues will not contemplate selling the former Wigan Athletic loanee, who was appointed as the club's new captain ahead of the campaign getting underway, as Pochettino and the hierarchy are in agreement that he is a vital part of the Stamford Bridge project.

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of James being the subject of bids during the upcoming transfer windows as admirers attempt to take advantage of knowing Chelsea need to sell some of their key men.

Although the respected journalist has urged the Blues to opt against sanctioning the full-back's exit, he has a suspicion that Boehly would not be against the idea of cashing in.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's very hard to know what the Chelsea board will do over the next few windows because they will still have to make sales, I think, to balance the books and improve the FFP situation. "It wouldn't entirely surprise me if a big offer comes in for someone like Reece James if the board there were to do a deal. "I think it would be a bad move, but the Chelsea board are more than capable of making bad moves at times, so that is one to watch."

Chelsea winning race for Toney deal

Chelsea are leading the race to land Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk, as fellow suitors Arsenal are not looking to splash the cash midway through the campaign.

The report suggests the Gunners would prefer to test Brentford's resolve at the end of the season, when the England international is due to enter the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract and his price tag will have decreased.

Chelsea and Arsenal have held talks with Toney's representatives as they attempt to get the upper-hand and persuade him to veer towards joining them further down the line, while he is preparing to push for a January move away from Thomas Frank's Bees.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old is interested in sealing a move to Stamford Bridge, having shown his intent to embark on a fresh challenge by switching agencies during his eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Although that will come as a boost for Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the hunt to sign Toney after he has been identified as a frontman who fits the bill as boss Ange Postecoglou aims to add more firepower to his squad.

Brentford are keen to fend off interest in Toney before reassessing his future next summer, which has led to Chelsea's neighbours making it clear that they will only entertain sanctioning his mid-season departure if a bid worth £100million is tabled.