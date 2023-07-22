Chelsea have a 'long-standing interest' in Harry Maguire and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why co-owner Todd Boehly could look to bring the Manchester United star to Stamford Bridge.

Having already spent in the region of £100million on the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson since the summer window opened for business, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on further reinforcements.

Chelsea transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to 90min, Chelsea are considering whether to offer Maguire a route out of Manchester United after Wesley Fofana has been ruled out for a significant period of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests Pochettino is eyeing the England international, who was restricted to just 16 starts in all competitions last term, as Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Manchester United are open to selling Maguire after he has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, but they are still seeking £50million.

Chelsea are not the central defender's only admirers as West Ham United are also exploring the possibility of signing him on loan or permanently after being stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are in the hunt for Maguire's signature as well, along with Aston Villa and clubs overseas.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old could seek an Old Trafford exit as he looks to book a place in England's Euro 2024 squad.

What has Dean Jones said about Maguire?

Jones understands that Chelsea are scouring the market for a new centre-half and the links to Maguire should be taken seriously as they have previously shown an interest in him.

The journalist is confident that the west Londoners will already know what it would take to reach an agreement with Manchester United and over personal terms.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea are on the lookout for a new centre-back option and I don’t think it is any coincidence Harry Maguire has been linked. He’s a player that Chelsea actually looked at a year ago and, with the right financing around it, I can believe there is a certain scenario whereby it might be seen as an opportunity.

"We know they are now looking for someone new because of Fofana’s injury so, at the very least, I expect Chelsea to have an understanding of the terms needed around Maguire.

"The Blues have just let one of their players move to Old Trafford, and it would be very interesting to see Maguire now go the other way in a year when he has so much to prove to make sure he is in the England squad for Euro 2024.

"I know a lot of Chelsea fans won’t take Maguire links seriously, and I get it. But there is some long-standing interest in this and, at the very least, that is worth recognising."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to MailOnline, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Conor Gallagher as a target ahead of the new season getting up-and-running.

The report suggests the England international, who scored three goals last season, and Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz have been earmarked as options as Spurs look to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

West Ham United also hold an interest in Gallagher, having sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal in a £105million deal.

Borussia Dortmund have enquired over the central midfielder's availability as well, meaning he has plenty of options if he is to leave Chelsea.