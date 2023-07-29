Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is 'prepared to sell' Conor Gallagher in a huge internal twist at Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American has been in charge of the Blues since leading a £4.25billion takeover last year and is seeking improvements on the pitch during head coach Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the helm.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

According to MailOnline, West Ham United fear they will be unable to prise Gallagher away from Chelsea as he wants to stay and fight for his place in west London.

The report suggests the central midfielder is an admirer of Pochettino and has no interest in ending his Stamford Bridge spell after scoring three goals in 45 appearances last season.

Gallagher's stance comes as a major blow for West Ham as they were confident of seeing off competition from Tottenham Hotspur despite having a £40million bid rejected earlier this week, with Chelsea holding out for closer to £50million.

It is understood that the Hammers have been holding discussions behind the scenes over whether to go back in with an improved offer for the England international despite his reservations over making the move.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are refusing to accept defeat in their attempts to lure Gallagher to Goodison Park, while Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are additional suitors.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund enquired over the 23-year-old's availability last month, but they did not return to the capital with an official bid.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gallagher?

Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Gallagher moving onto pastures new ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline as, despite the Chelsea academy graduate's wish to remain with his boyhood club, Boehly is open to cashing in.

The journalist understands that Pochettino has been impressed with the former West Browmich Albion loanee during preparations for the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, but the decision over whether to keep him could be taken out of his hands.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Gallagher's perspective is that he's a Chelsea player and he wants to fight for his place. But Pochettino and the Chelsea board still need to get the squad size down.

"Whereas Pochettino quite likes Gallagher and he is not necessarily the first name out of the players that Chelsea need to resolve, I think the Chelsea board would have a slightly different perspective and would be prepared to sell Gallagher for the right price.

"There's a few moving parts here. There's a football decision to be made and Gallagher is quite happy to fight for his place after getting a lot of pre-season minutes. There's the Pochettino perspective and he has been very impressed by Gallagher. He said that during the American tour.

"But if the right number is hit in terms of an offer, I think the Chelsea board would be prepared to sell him."

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have been left frustrated in their attempts to land Elye Wahi as, according to the Evening Standard, a bid worth up to £24million has been rejected by Montpellier.

The report suggests the 20-year-old, who scored 19 goals last season, is eager for the two sides to reach an agreement before heading on a season-long loan to Strasbourg, the Blues' partner club.

Wahi has been making an impact during the early stages of his senior club career, finding the back of the net 32 times in Ligue 1.

But he would not be the first striker to head to Stamford Bridge if a move is rubber-stamped as Pochettino has already signed Nicolas Jackson in a £32million deal from Villarreal since the summer window opened for business.