Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly 'has a temptation to go for big stars' and could look to lure Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar to Stamford Bridge after a key development, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have entered the final stages of their preparations for the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, which will begin with Mauricio Pochettino's side taking on Liverpool this weekend.

Chelsea transfer news - Neymar

According to French media outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea are in discussions with Neymar's representatives over a potential move to west London.

The report suggests PSG are eager to offload the attacker, who became the most expensive footballer in history when he sealed a £200million switch from Barcelona in 2017, which has led to further interest coming from Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that Neymar has also told his current employers that he is keen to move onto pastures new ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The Brazil international's stance has resulted in a number of Premier League clubs being put on red alert, but Chelsea may have the upper-hand thanks to Pochettino's influence.

That is because the Blues' new head coach handed Neymar 47 appearances during his PSG reign, and his faith was repaid in the form of 37 goal contributions.

The 31-year-old's contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, which allows him to pocket close to £928,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

What has Dean Jones said about Neymar?

Jones believes Chelsea co-owner Boehly could turn his attentions towards making the statement signing of Neymar after Christopher Nkunku has suffered an injury which will see him miss the opening stages of the new season.

Although the respected journalist feels Carney Chukwuemeka is seeking an opportunity to impress in the France international's absence, he expects the Blues to dip into the transfer market instead.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The injury to Nkunku is definitely a blow because he’s one of the few sources of goals they have right now.

"I think Carney Chukwuemeka would relish the chance to shine, but we will see whether that chance is actually presented. I am still not too convinced on it, to be honest.

"If Nkunku was just out for a few weeks, I don’t think it would be a big upset, but the fact we might not be seeing him until the new year is a major blow to Chelsea. They’ve barely bought any experienced players recently, and he was one of the few they would have had confidence in performing well in the early weeks.

"It’s a moment like this that makes me think Chelsea might yet do something mad in the transfer market. We know Todd Boehly has a temptation to go for big stars, so it would not surprise me if he decided to do something big and go for Neymar or someone like that, but let's see."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Juventus have scheduled a new round of talks ahead of Romelu Lukaku potentially heading back to Serie A.

The Italian reporter suggests discussions over a swap deal which would see Dusan Vlahovic head in the opposite direction are due to take place, but the Turin-based side are seeking an additional £35million.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lukaku is eager to seal a move away from Chelsea, while Pochettino is also keen to get him off the books.

The Belgium international became the west Londoners' record signing when he sealed a £97.5million switch from Inter Milan two years ago.

But Lukaku returned to the San Siro within 12 months and scored 14 goals for the Nerazzurri during a loan spell last season.