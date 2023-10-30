Highlights Chelsea have given themselves breathing space ahead of holding discussions with Ian Maatsen over his future.

The left-back has been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool, Burnley, Barcelona and West Ham United after failing to force his way into the forefront of boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Maatsen has been limited to just 106 minutes of Premier League action since returning to the Blues after a productive loan spell in the Championship.

Chelsea have 'bought themselves a bit of time' after making a key decision over Ian Maatsen, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Stamford Bridge giants are preparing to hand the Dutchman an ultimatum.

Maatsen headed back to west London after enjoying a productive spell on loan with Burnley last season, where he won the Championship title and racked up 10 assists over the course of 42 appearances.

But the left-back has struggled to secure regular game time under Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, who spent over £400million on reinforcements after taking charge during the summer, leading to uncertainty over his future.

Maatsen gains widespread interest ahead of expected exit

Maatsen is set to bring the curtain down on his Chelsea career when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool being among his admirers.

The report suggests the Citizens held discussions with the left-back's representatives ahead of the campaign getting underway, while he has been identified as an option by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp after being restricted to just 106 minutes of Premier League action this term, but a return to Burnley is not on the cards due to being keen to avoid a relegation battle.

Chelsea were open to sanctioning Maatsen's departure during the final hours of the summer transfer window, with them agreeing an initial loan deal with Burnley which included an obligation to make the temporary switch permanent for £31.5million, but he was keen to fight for his place in Pochettino's plans instead of heading back to Turf Moor.

Ian Maatsen's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Burnley 42 4 6 8 1 Coventry City 42 3 1 9 1 Charlton Athletic 35 1 3 9 0 Chelsea 10 0 0 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Blues responded to being unable to cash in by activating a 12-month extension in the 21-year-old's deal, having also become aware of La Liga heavyweights Barcelona intending to open negotiations ahead of a potential pre-contract agreement being signed in January.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that lengthening Maatsen's deal does not necessarily mean that suitors will refrain from heading to the negotiating table, with Chelsea potentially only protecting their assets instead of intending to hand him more regular game time.

West Ham United are additional admirers of the 13-cap Netherlands under-21 international, and a move to the London Stadium cannot be ruled out while he has failed to break into the forefront of Pochettino's thinking.

Jacobs believes Chelsea are preparing to hand Maatsen an ultimatum ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, with them being keen to sanction his departure if it becomes clear he is unwilling to pen a new long-term contract which will take him beyond the expiry of his current agreement.

The respected journalist feels the Blues only triggered the option to extend his deal by 12 months as it has given them breathing space before making a final decision over the former Coventry City and Charlton Athletic loanee.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Chelsea have activated a one-year extension on Maatsen's contract, so they now have until 2025 before it expires. "The Chelsea position, as ever with these young players, is very much you've got to extend your contract or be sold. They have bought themselves a bit of time, which might mean that they can resolve the Maatsen issue in the summer of 2024 rather than feeling like they have to find a solution in January. "But, in 2024, Maatsen is either going to have to sign a long-term deal or be sold because that is Chelsea's policy. They're not just going to allow him to stay at the club throughout 2024 without any clarity. I think that a January exit is possible, but not definite because the Chelsea extension just buys the club time."

Chelsea set to be offered chance to seal return of £34m star

Tammy Abraham could seal a return to Chelsea, according to the Mirror, as Serie A giants Roma are considering offering the striker in direct exchange to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis next summer.

The report suggests the west Londoners had initially reached an agreement with the Belgium international - who joined the Blues in a £97.5million switch from Inter Milan two years ago - where he would be sold if they receive a fixed fee of £37million at the end of the campaign, but Jose Mourinho's side are looking to put an alternative proposal forward as they aim to turn his loan arrival into a long-term move.

Although Abraham joined Roma in a £34million transfer in 2021, with Chelsea retaining a £68million buyback option, he has been unable to make a single appearance since the campaign got underway due to undergoing surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the summer.

The frontman's spell on the sidelines has allowed Lukaku to profit, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances as he aims to make a lasting impression at the Stadio Olimpico.

His fine run of form comes despite only being able to find the back of the net 15 times over the course of 59 outings in a Chelsea shirt.