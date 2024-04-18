Highlights Chelsea are increasingly confident that Levi Colwill will be at the centre of a tug-of-war when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be among the admirers considering whether to test the west Londoners' resolve with a bid.

Chelsea have been boosted in their hopes of keeping Colwill as he is happy in his current surroundings instead of pushing for a new challenge.

Chelsea are preparing for Levi Colwill to be the subject of bids when the summer transfer window opens for business as domestic rivals Liverpool are among the sides mulling over whether to attempt to lure him away from Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is in line to oversee a major clearout of his squad as the west Londoners are in serious danger of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to admirers smelling an opportunity to pounce for some of their leading talents.

Chelsea have not been afraid to splash the cash since American businessman Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022, ending Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, and that could result in them being forced to cash in on a number of key men as they aim to avoid breaching regulations.

Blues Readying Themselves for Expected Colwill Bids

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain among 21-year-old's suitors

Chelsea are bracing themselves for offers to take Colwill off their hands ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, and they are growing in confidence that a club preparing to compete in next season's Champions League will test their resolve with a lucrative offer.

It is understood that Liverpool are among the outfits contemplating whether to attempt to land the defender during the summer, as they put plans in place for a return to Europe's elite club competition after battling it out for the Premier League title, while Ligue 1 table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

However, Chelsea are already preparing for a key centre-back to leave Stamford Bridge as Thiago Silva has entered the final months of his £110,000-per-week contract, and GMS sources have been informed that it will be difficult for any of Colwill's admirers to convince his current employers to cash in.

Levi Colwill's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Thiago Silva Levi Colwill Thiago Silva Percentage of dribblers tackled 76.5 58.6 Tackles 2.40 1.08 Aerial duels won 2.15 1.79 Blocks 1.40 1.17 Shot-creating actions 1.35 0.88 Interceptions 1.30 1.00 Statistics correct as of 18/04/2024

The Blues insisted that the England international was not for sale less than 12 months ago, despite Brighton & Hove Albion being willing to fork out £40million after already seeing a £30million proposal turned down following a fruitful loan spell at the Amex Stadium, and their stance has not altered.

Colwill is happy in his current surroundings, having progressed through the club's youth ranks and secured a £100,000-per-week deal which has tied him to the west Londoners until 2029, while he is adamant that he will continue improving his game as a result of securing opportunities under Pochettino this season.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GMS that Liverpool are intending to continue keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as they believe there could be a chance to lure him away from the capital if his current employers are unable to offer regular European action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill has failed to register at least one clearance in just three Premier League outings this season, while his highest tally of 10 came during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in February

Pochettino Preparing to Enter Market for Silva Replacement

Argentine tactician seeking experienced central defender ahead of next season

GMS sources have been told that Pochettino is planning to recruit a new experienced defender as he looks to replace the outgoing Silva, and there is confidence that the addition to the backline could aid Colwill in his development if he remains at Stamford Bridge heading into next season.

Although the Argentine tactician bolstered his options at the heart of Chelsea's defence last summer, thanks to Axel Disasi sealing a £38.8million switch from Monaco, he is refusing to rest on his laurels and is certain that injecting fresh impetus is pivotal when the transfer window reopens.

Having made more than 700 appearances over the course of his club career, Silva's presence on the pitch and in the Blues' youthful dressing room is expected to be sorely missed despite him spending periods of the campaign out of Pochettino's preferred starting line-up.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored