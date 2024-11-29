Chelsea have been handed a significant boost ahead of the January transfer window as Christopher Nkunku is not poised to push for a big-money exit from Stamford Bridge despite there being an expectation that he will be the subject of enquiries, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, and they have made a promising start to the season under head coach Enzo Maresca.

A 2-0 victory over Heidenheim on Thursday means that Chelsea have amassed 12 wins from the Italian tactician's first 20 matches at the helm, but interested parties are seriously contemplating whether to test the west Londoners' resolve with a winter bid after Nkunku was among the goalscorers in the UEFA Conference League triumph.

Nkunku Not Planning to Agitate for Blues Exit

Lack of regular game time leading to admirers circling for attacker

Chelsea are bracing themselves for enquiries over Nkunku's availability when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to GMS sources, but they are heading into potential negotiations in a strong position as he is not entertaining the possibility of putting pressure on his current employers to accept a bid.

Although the France international completed a £52million switch from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in June 2023, he has struggled for regular game time since the campaign got underway, and spells out of the starting line-up have led to admirers sensing an opportunity to enter the market for his signature.

But GMS sources have been informed that Nkunku will not agitate for a January switch despite being desperate to be handed more opportunities in the Premier League, having been in prolific form in the UEFA Conference League, and Maresca is adamant that his departure will not be sanctioned midway through the season.

The attacker is on a contract worth £195,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2029, and he remains determined to usurp Nicolas Jackson at the top of the pecking order instead of embarking on a fresh challenge if suitors up the ante in their pursuit in the coming months.

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with Nkunku, but GMS sources have learned that he wants to prove himself to be a success story in Chelsea colours and the west Londoners will not cash in even though intermediaries are preparing to ask about the possibility of a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has an expected goals ratio of 1.77 in the Premier League this season

Nkunku Set for Premier League Starting Berth

France international poised to be handed chance in coming days

GMS sources have been told that Nkunku is in line to get the nod to start against Aston Villa on Sunday or the clash with strugglers Southampton next week as Maresca is keen to allay his fears over a lack of game time at Chelsea by giving him more chances to thrive in the Premier League.

Although the 27-year-old has been getting opportunities to prove his worth in the UEFA Conference League, where the Blues have a 100 per cent winning record, he has been restricted to just 179 minutes of action in the top flight due to Jackson being among the first names on the team sheet.

Maresca is aware that a lack of starts in the Premier League has resulted in some of Europe's leading clubs mulling over whether to try their luck with an offer in January, GMS sources understand, and Nkunku's importance is on course to be highlighted with him enjoying more spells on the pitch in the coming weeks.

Related Reece James Releases Statement After Suffering New Injury The full-back is on the sidelines once again and he's now shared a message with fans

GMS sources recently revealed that the former PSG youngster has formed a close bond with Jadon Sancho, who joined from Manchester United during the final stages of the summer transfer window, and he appears to be poised to remain at Stamford Bridge despite interested parties keeping tabs on his situation.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/11/2024