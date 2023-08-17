Chelsea looking to lure Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson to Stamford Bridge is 'one to watch', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how advanced a potential deal is.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to head back to the drawing board after Michael Olise penned a new four-year contract with Crystal Palace despite the west Londoners activating his £35million release clause.

Chelsea transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have held initial talks with Nottingham Forest after adding Johnson to their list of attacking targets ahead of the fast-approaching September 1 deadline.

The report suggests the Blues have discussed the possibility of including players as part of a deal for the Wales international, who is valued at £45million by his current employers after racking up 11 goal contributions in his debut Premier League campaign.

Forest are under no pressure to sanction Johnson's departure as he still has three years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract, which led to them fending off bids earlier in the window.

Brentford lodged two offers worth up to £40million for the winger, but both proposals were rejected by the Tricky Trees ahead of the campaign getting underway.

Tottenham Hotspur have been willing to send former Forest right-back Djed Spence in the opposite direction after setting their sights on tempting Johnson away from the City Ground.

Although the 22-year-old has remained with Steve Cooper's side, their stance has softened in recent weeks as it has emerged that an offer which includes a payment structure meeting their demands could be accepted amid additional interest from Aston Villa.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Johnson exiting Forest is a possibility heading into the final weeks of the transfer window.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Johnson?

Jacobs understands that Johnson, who has been described as a 'superstar', is firmly on Chelsea's radar as they look to recover from the blow of missing out on Olise.

The respected reporter is aware that a deal is not close to being done with Forest at this stage, but developments could be imminent.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There is some interest in Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest. That might be one to watch between now and the end of the window.

"As of the last 24 hours or so, any kind of approach was quite formative. But let's see whether that picks up in the coming days, and between now and the close of the window.

"Chelsea really like the player, for sure. He's had excellent form of late as well, so you can understand why."

What's next for Chelsea?

It appears that Lewis Hall has already made his final appearance in a Chelsea shirt as, according to the Telegraph, Newcastle United have agreed a deal for an initial fee of £28million.

The report suggests the Blues were initially willing to send their left-back out on loan, having made 12 appearances after progressing through the youth ranks, but they became more receptive to negotiating a permanent sale after further big-money arrivals at Stamford Bridge in recent days.

Although Crystal Palace were eager to sign Hall on a temporary basis, Hall is favouring a switch to Tyneside due to being a boyhood Newcastle fan and the opportunity to compete in the Champions League.

Chelsea have performed a major U-turn as Hall only penned a new six-year contract, which includes an option to be extended by another 12 months, a matter of days ago.