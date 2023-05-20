Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who 'looks pretty certain to move', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Brentford ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - David Raya

Raya is out of contract next summer, meaning Brentford might have to consider offloading him at the end of the season, to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Thomas Frank recently admitted that Raya could leave, with his value decreasing to £40m due to his contract situation.

He said: "Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position. There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

There's been some doubt over who is going to be Chelsea's number one ahead of next season, with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga utilised at times this term.

Finding a stable, consistent goalkeeper in the summer will be important, whether that's through a new signing or one of Mendy or Kepa.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to become Chelsea manager, this will be a big early decision for him to make.

What has Jones said about Raya?

Jones has suggested that Raya is likely to leave in the summer, with Chelsea interested.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Raya looks pretty certain to move and now that Brentford are making new goalkeeper plans it’s just a case of finding his new home.

"Chelsea’s move for a goalkeeper is something that Mauricio Pochettino wants but they will have to resolve the situation first in-house as they have two big names in Kepa and Mendy.

"Mendy seems the one most likely to, he’s more attainable financially, and easier to gauge interest in sources have told me, but that still could take some time.

"From conversations I’ve had with contacts it feels like their interest in Raya is legit, but I also think they prefer Andre Onana, just as Tottenham do. It’s very early days but it’s not beyond imagination that Raya simply ends up signing for whichever team Onana doesn’t choose to join."

Is Raya an upgrade on Kepa and Mendy?

Looking at the data from FBref, Raya has been one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The statistics site shows that only Bernd Leno has a higher save percentage in England's top flight, whilst only Nick Pope and Emiliano Martinez have a higher crosses stopped percentage.

Raya has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.16 in the Premier League, with both Kepa and Mendy unable to better this score.

There's certainly an argument for Raya being an upgrade on Chelsea's current crop of goalkeepers.