Highlights Chelsea have not made a bid for Mohammed Kudus yet, despite holding conversations with his entourage to understand the conditions of a potential deal.

Kudus is keen to leave Ajax, having rejected a contract extension, and Chelsea have expressed interest in the player, although no offer has been submitted.

Other clubs, such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, are also tracking Kudus, but his move to the Premier League is still uncertain at this stage.

Chelsea have 'called some people close to' Mohammed Kudus, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether a deal to bring the Ajax star to Stamford Bridge is close.

Having spent in the region of £100million since the summer transfer window opened for business, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Chelsea transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Kudus after they have stepped up their interest in a bid to fight off rival suitors for his signature.

The report suggests the attacker, who has scored 37 goals and provided a further 14 assists during the early stages of his senior club career, is keen to leave Ajax after rejecting a one-year contract extension at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

It is understood that Chelsea have expressed an interest in Kudus and, although they have not submitted an offer at this stage, initial dialogue has taken place.

Eredivisie giants Ajax have slapped a £40million price tag on the Ghana international after he has also worked his way onto Brighton & Hove Albion's radar ahead of Europa League action heading to the Amex Stadium in the forthcoming campaign.

Although Arsenal are among Kudus' suitors, they will only consider heading to the negotiating table after they have sanctioned some departures.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been tracking developments since the 22-year-old made it clear that he is seeking a fresh challenge away from Ajax.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus making a move to the Premier League is 'one to watch' before the transfer window slams shut.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kudus?

Romano understands that Chelsea have been holding conversations with Kudus' entourage ahead of potentially heading to Ajax with a lucrative offer which will test their resolve.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Blues made contact with those close to the former Nordsjaelland man as they wanted to gauge the terms he would be seeking at Stamford Bridge.

But a move to west London is not close, at this stage, as a proposal has not been made with the start of the Premier League season just a matter of weeks away.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea called some people close to the player, to be informed on the conditions of the deal. But there has been no bid and there is nothing concrete yet."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have been boosted in their hopes of keeping Conor Gallagher as, according to MailOnline, he wants to stay and fight for a place in Pochettino's preferred XI instead of seeking a transfer.

The report suggests the England international is a fan of the Blues' new head coach, who was appointed in May, and has no interest in pushing for a move.

Gallagher's stance is a blow for West Ham United as they were confident of being able to tie up a deal despite having a £40million bid turned down earlier this week.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been eyeing the central midfielder amid uncertainty over whether Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future lies in north London.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund enquired over Gallagher's availability as well, but it appears that he will be remaining on Chelsea's books.